Coronation Street: Leanne should know that Rowan’s files would be backed up, fans blast

Coronation Street fans have pointed out a major blunder in Leanne Battersby’s Institute storyline, spotting it during last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 4).

Leanne has been drawn in by Rowan’s lies, causing a divide between her and her family. But recent scenes have seen her wonder if her sister was right all along.

However, despite Leanne finally trying to do the right thing, Coronation Street fans have a complaint.

Rowan manipulated Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne and the Institute

The Institute describes itself as a self-improvement group. Upon meeting Institute leader Rowan earlier this year, Leanne was immediately taken in.

Despite disapproval from partner Nick and sister Toyah, Leanne continued to be a part of the group.

One method employed by the Institute sees new members blindfolded, while other members hurl abuse at them.

This practice, called a malware session, was done on Amy, who had agreed to donate her inheritance to the group.

However, Amy was spooked when she was insulted with things she thought she’d told Rowan in confidence and demanded her money back.

So far, she’s faced a losing battle, but she now has Leanne on her side. Rowan blackmailed Amy using her confession that she kidnapped a man who tried to spike her in a club.

When Leanne realised the truth, she decided to do something about it, but she wasn’t thorough enough say fans.

Leanne deleted incriminating files (Credit: ITV)

Leanne blunder

While Rowan was distracted, Leanne deleted the incriminating files – namely the upload sessions, where members didn’t realise their secrets were being recorded.

However, as Leanne called Toyah to admit she had been right all along, she came across the file about Nick and Toyah that Rowan had been using to blackmail Nick.

Leanne was heartbroken to discover the two closest people to her had gone behind her back and had embarked on an affair, giving Toyah a good ol’ slap for her actions.

Despite this big revelation, viewers were distracted by Leanne’s investigation technique.

“Like they aren’t all backed up Leanne,” wrote one fan on X. “She didn’t even empty the recycle bin. Def needs some IT classes as well as some how to be less gullible classes.”

Another viewer said: “OMG Leanne is SO dumb. Leaving the laptop there and those uploads aren’t even deleted properly – empty the recycle bin!.”

A third fan said: “Leanne, not the most computer savvy. Now Rowan will just restore them all from the bin and will know Leanne is onto his scam.”

Will this error come back to bite Leanne?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

