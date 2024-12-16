A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Detective Kit Green might be connected to a former soap villain, with fans noticing that Kit’s good at keeping a fair few secrets.

With Kit currently starting up an affair with Shona and having previously tampered with some vital police evidence, Kit’s not been up to much good recently.

But, could Kit actually be related to Coronation Street villain Callum Logan?

Does Kit have another link to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Kit related to Callum Logan?

Kit Green is currently having an affair with Shona Platt behind David’s back. He’s never quite sat right with fans, with viewers wondering if he’s been keeping secrets from everyone.

It’s known that Kit is related to Bernie and Gemma. But, now, a new fan theory suggests that he could also be related to former Corrie villain Callum Logan.

The fan theory reads: “Is it possible that Kit might be Callum’s brother or cousin on his father’s side? It just occurred to me that Kit looks almost like Max’s dad Callum; Do you all think it could be possible that Kit might be related to Callum by blood?”

Another person commented: “It would definitely be an interesting twist given his link to the Platts through Shona now. I’m still not entirely convinced he’s Bernie’s son.”

Callum was Max’s dad (Credit: ITV)

A history of Callum Logan

Callum Logan was the dad of Max Turner, arriving on the Street in 2014.

The drug dealer had attempted to get custody of Max, starting up a feud with Jason Grimshaw and dating Sarah Platt which was all part of his plan to win back his son.

In 2015, Callum had intended to sexually assault Sarah when Kylie rushed to the rescue and ended up killing him.

Kylie and David then buried Callum’s body under the floor of the annex in the Platt house. His body was later found in 2016, with Jason’s dad Tony getting the blame for the death when a manhole collapsed and uncovered the body.

After Callum’s death, Sarah gave birth to his son – Harry.

