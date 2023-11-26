Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger to perform in charity concert production of Gypsy for one night only

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has landed a new role away from the cobbles. The Glenda Shuttleworth actress made her debut on the ITV soap last year.

She was best known as a musical theatre star beforehand having begun her career in cabaret in Blackpool. Shooting to fame in 2008 on I’d Do Anything, she won the competition.

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger has landed a new role (Credit: Splash)

With the win, she made her West End debut in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Oliver as Nancy. And now she’s going back to her musical roots.

The actress will be taking to the stage once more for a one-night concert production of Gypsy. Raising money for charity, she will tread the boards at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Gypsy concert!” Jodie said in a statement. “It’s a dream role for anyone in the theatre world, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this iconic character to life.

Jodie Prenger reveals excitement over new role away from Coronation Street

“I can remember to this day playing the overture as [a] teenager. Tears welling in my eyes and goosebumps on my forearms.

“But what makes this concert even more special is that it is in support of Hope Mill Theatre. This fabulous theatre has been instrumental in nurturing and shaping future generations of theatergoers.

Jodie Prenger plays Rovers barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“They provide a platform for emerging talent and continuously push the boundaries of creativity. I can’t wait to step on that stage and be part of something so truly special.”

Jodie has previously appeared on the stage in roles in several productions. They include Les Misérables, A Taste of Honey, Shirley Valentine, Annie, Tell Me On a Sunday, Oliver!, One Man Two Guvnors, and Spamalot.

The star also previously appeared on The Biggest Loser in 2006. She won the competition having shed an incredible nine stone. Jodie took home the £25,000 prize.

Hope Mill Theatre’s one-night concert production of Gypsy at the Opera House, Manchester will take place on Sunday, 25 February.

