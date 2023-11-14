It has been announced that Coronation Street star Joan Savage has sadly passed away at the age of 89 years.

The actress briefly appeared in the ITV soap during 2000, starring in scenes alongside Malcolm Hebden.

However, she was perhaps best known for her dancing talent showcased in The Arthur Haynes Show.

Joan passed away at home (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (916610as))

Dancer Joan Savage dies peacefully in Twickenham home

Viewers may remember Joan Savage for appearing in Coronation Street in July, 2000.

She took on the role of Celeste Pickersgill who was paired up with Norris Cole in a dance competition in the Tower Ballroom.

Sadly, it has now been confirmed that the showbiz star has now passed away at the age of 89.

The star died peacefully at her Twickenham home earlier this month (November) with her loved ones by her side.

Joan’s daughter, Kelly Reynolds, told Metro: “Mum always used to say ‘I’d like to go with my tap shoes on’ so the last few years have been extremely difficult for her and us as a family. I hope she’s reunited with her show biz contemporaries and putting on a show up there!”

Joan appeared in The Arthur Haynes Show (Photo by Ling/Evening News/Shutterstock (1082652a))

Coronation Street star Joan Savage’s showbiz career

As well as her role on the cobbles, Joan Savage also appeared on The Arthur Haynes Show between 1956 – 1962.

Joan’s career spanned for 60 years and even saw her star in an episode of Dad’s Army.

Joan was a woman of many talents, being seen roller-skating and singing and dancing on screen as well as dabbling in comedy and impressions.

She was also the leading lady in a show called Music and Madness where she met her first husband Ken Morris. The pair then started performing together as a duo.

However, she later went on to take on solo work, having her own shows called The Pleasure of Your Company and Joan Savage Sings.

In 2008, Joan was awarded with the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to show business.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you remember Joan Savage in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!