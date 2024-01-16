Coronation Street: Jason needs to return and get with Daisy, fans beg

Currently, former Coronation Street star and Jason Grimshaw star Ryan Thomas is competing in this year’s Dancing on Ice.

He wowed the judges and the viewers at home with his first skate, flying into the next stage of the competition.

Coronation Street fans are now desperate for Jason to return to the cobbles and have already matched him up with Daisy Midgeley.

Ryan came top of the leader board in the first week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice started back up again on Sunday (January 14), with the first six celebrities and their partners taking to the ice.

Ryan Thomas is part of this year’s line up, being partnered up with ice skating professional, Amani Fancy.

The skating duo danced to Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon, impressing the ice panel.

Their performance received an impressive 26.5/40, which was something to be proud of considering it was only Week 1.

This meant that the couple were at the top of the leader board. They also received enough public votes to go into the next round of the competition in Week 3.

Fans miss Ryan as Jason in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand a Jason Grimshaw comeback

After seeing Ryan Thomas back on their screens, fans of the soap star have now shared their hopes for him to return to playing the part of Jason in Corrie.

They’ve even thought of a new storyline for Jason – he could return and become a love interest for Daisy!

One fan wrote asked on a Reddit thread: “Would you like to see Jason return at some point?”

Another fan commented: “Yep. He can point out to Adam how Sarah has always been selfish. Then get together with Daisy.”

A third person added: “I bet that Jason and Daisy would have incredible chemistry!”

A final Coronation Street viewer exclaimed: “I could see him with Daisy!”

Could he return? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jason return to the cobbles?

Jason Grimshaw was last seen in Weatherfield in 2016, leaving the Street to work in Thailand.

However, could Jason soon return to the soap after Ryan Thomas finishes his stint on Dancing on Ice? Perhaps the most important question is… is there anymore space in Eileen’s house for him to return?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!