Coronation Street fans think they’ve figured out Hope Dobbs’ next big storyline –and they reckon that it’s a teenage pregnancy.

Hope Dobbs, formerly Stape, is no stranger to causing terror for her family and friends, with her latest storyline focusing on her vape addiction.

After last night’s episode (Monday, October 7), fans think they’ve cracked Hope’s game.

Hope threatened Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope Stape’s recent behaviour

The young Weatherfield resident has been at the centre of the story recently after she started consuming vapes at school.

She hid the addiction from her mum and dad, Fiz and Tyrone, but she was soon busted by her grandma, Cassie.

Upon learning of her secret habit, Fiz and Tyrone have been trying to crack down on it. However, she has continued in private.

On Monday (October 7), Hope seriously threatened Ruby to keep quiet about her addiction.

Both her parents have been distracted with their own issue, however, after Fiz learned she was pregnant.

Tyrone and Fiz fall pregnant

Fiz announced the shocking news during Monday’s episode (September 30) after she asked for advice from pal Izzy.

She had originally been feeling under the weather, when Izzy suggested she should book in with Doctor Gaddas to try and find out why the sudden change had taken place.

The doctor quickly noticed the signs, and asked her to take a pregnancy test.

Meanwhile, Tyrone was preparing a romantic dinner back at their home to make up for an interrupted 40th birthday dinner last week.

Over the wine and romantic candles, Fiz bluntly told Tyrone she is pregnant.

They later decide to have a termination due to financial pressures, which left Hope upset.

Hope has caused headaches for Fiz and Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory: Hope set for teen pregnancy?

Corrie viewers were all too happy to share their mixed reactions to Hope on social media. Some are fond of the misunderstood youngster, while others believe she is nothing but trouble.

Hope looks to continue her vaping story, but fans think it could turn into something much bigger. They say Hope might be inspired by Tyrone and Fiz’s pregnancy and want to try it out for herself.

A few weeks ago, Hope tried to get birth control from Doctor Gaddas and Tyrone flipped when he found condoms in her bag.

One vocal X user wrote: ‘We haven’t had an underage pregnancy for a while, Hope?’ Another replied: ‘Her parents have taken the condoms so it may well happen.’

Others mentioned that Tyrone and Fiz are too blind to see what Hope is capable of. ‘Tyrone and Fiz are so blindsided by Hope they really do have their rose tinted glasses on when it comes to her,’ penned a third.

We wonder if this could happen? If so, who would be the father? She has been spending more time with Jack…

