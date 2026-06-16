Coronation Street’s hit with another schedule change tonight and fans are truly fed up

Here’s everything Coronation Street fans need to know before settling down for tonight’s episode, as ITV has made another change to the soap schedule.

Regular viewers will know that football, rugby and other live events often shake up the usual line-up, and there have been plenty of schedule switches in recent weeks. If you’re wondering when Corrie is on tonight, we’ve got all the details.

Corrie is on later tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally airs between 8.30pm and 9pm on weekdays on ITV. However, tonight’s episode (Tuesday, June 16) has been pushed back and will air from 9pm until 10pm.

The later slot comes as live football coverage continues to impact ITV’s evening schedule, with soap fans seeing a number of changes over recent weeks.

For those who prefer to watch earlier, the latest episode is also available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Corrie fans ‘fed up’ with recent schedule changes

Corrie fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the amount of times the ITV soap has moved out of its usual scheduling pattern to make way for the football.

Viewers have now taken to social media to share their annoyance over the upheaval.

On Facebook, one fan commented: “There are other channels that can be used for football xx”

Another person suggested: “Put footy on ITV4.”

A third demanded: “Put football on different channel!!”

Todd encourages Sarah to be honest (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There’s major drama ahead on the cobbles as tensions boil over at the garage. Kevin gets hold of a gun he believes to be fake and points it at Carl, but as Ronnie steps in to stop him, the weapon suddenly fires, leaving those present stunned.

Meanwhile, Debbie, Sally, Bernie, Glenda and Christina come to Brody’s rescue. Todd also challenges Sarah over Maria’s suspicions about an affair, while Nick directs his anger at Ben following Sam’s ordeal.

Elsewhere, Kit starts thinking seriously about proposing to Sarah, and Betsy is faced with a decision that could change her life.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began making new episodes available to stream from 7am each day.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX recorded a billion streams in a quarter for the first time ever. Coronation Street and Emmerdale accounted for 124 million streams on ITVX during that period, while soap viewing increased by 35 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the major Corriedale episode, Corrie switched from airing three times a week to broadcasting every weekday in a shorter half-hour format.

The weekday soap schedule now sees Emmerdale kick off the soap power hour at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. New episodes of both soaps also continue to drop on ITVX each morning from 7am, giving viewers plenty of flexibility over when they watch.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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