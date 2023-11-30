Coronation Street hit with 135 Ofcom complaints over Liam and Mason knife threat scenes

Recently in Coronation Street, bully Mason threatened Liam Connor with a knife in horrifying scenes that aired on screen – making fans start typing away to Ofcom.

Liam returned home after his ordeal and then burst into tears as he received upsetting messages online.

The soap has now been given 135 Ofcom complaints as the scenes left viewers feeling uncomfortable.

Liam was petrified (Credit: ITV)

Mason’s bullying of Liam

In Weatherfield, Liam has been suffering from being bullied by Mason, leaving him not wanting to go into school.

A short while ago, Mason and his friends cornered Liam outside and threw a bag of rubbish all over him.

As Mason started to record Liam’s humiliation, Liam grabbed him phone and chucked it.

Mason was furious with Liam for almost damaging his phone, with things suddenly turning really sinister.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mason pulled out a sharp blade and threatened Liam with it.

Later on, Liam went home and told Jake about the ordeal, prompting Jake to call the police on Mason.

After Craig performed a stop and search on Mason and couldn’t find anything, Liam then cried in his bedroom as he received nasty messages on social media from Mason and his friends.

Some fans didn’t like watching the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street receives Ofcom complaints for bullying scenes

After watching these scenes, some viewers of the soap have now complained to Ofcom about the knife threat.

The episode in which these scenes aired received 135 Ofcom complaints which coincides with fan complaints seen on the social media platform X.

One fan commented: “This has gone too far now, producing a knife. It’s before the watershed, the writers are glamourising bullying. Should be sacked.”

Another person added: “C’mon it’s not the watershed yet! Kids copy these delinquents! Well done Corrie.”

A third viewer said: “A bit violent for before the watershed. Something has to be done about Mason now, can’t let him away with that.”

