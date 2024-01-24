Coronation Street: Gemma looked awful in campervan scenes, fans cringe

Last night on Coronation Street (Tuesday, January 23), Paul, Gemma and Bernie headed off out in a rundown campervan that Bernie had borrowed from a mate.

However, after the van got stuck in the middle of nowhere, Gemma was forced to go to the toilet outside.

Fans of the soap have now taken to social media to criticise Gemma’s rather ‘rough’ appearance.

Bernie and Gemma discovered Paul’s secret plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bernie, Gemma and Paul’s road trip

Yesterday, Bernie invited Gemma and Paul out for a night away on a campsite, driving them there in a campervan.

The campervan was really rundown, with Bernie telling them that she had to give it back to her mate in the morning.

Driving off in the van, Bernie soon took them to a random field having taken the wrong turning earlier on.

With the tyres stuck in the mud, they remained there for the night. Gemma had answered the phone during this situation and Billy had accidentally exposed Paul’s assisted dying plan.

Gemma and Bernie were devastated that they’d been kept in the dark but eventually admitted that Paul had to do what was best for him.

In the morning, Gemma went outside and started to go to the toilet but got super embarrassed when a group of rugby lads saw her doing so.

The rugby lads then helped the three of them move the campervan out of the mud so that they could drive off.

Gemma wasn’t completely put together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans disgusted by Gemma’s appearance

After seeing Gemma go to the loo outside of the van, fans have now commented of how ‘rough’ she looked, wearing her animal print onesie.

They’ve also noted that her makeup wasn’t on point, with her foundation being rather orange looking.

One fan commented: “Gemma’s makeup line on her neck in Corrie OMG. Tango’d lol.”

Another Coronation Street viewer added: “Gemma looks rougher than rough.”

Gemma looks rougher than rough.#corrie — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) January 24, 2024

why did gemma look like a homeless 60 odd year old when she got out of the van, thought she was resurrected from the grave or something #Corrie — broden (sue osman supporter) (@brodenmxlti) January 24, 2024

@itvcorrie #corrie #coronationstreet Those poor lads seeing Gemma stood there in her skid-stained onesie. 🤮 — Peter Brown (@Tongueflicker) January 23, 2024

A third fan said: “Why did Gemma look like a homeless 60 odd year old when she got out of the van? Thought she was resurrected from the grave or something.”

A final person finished: “Those poor lads seeing Gemma stood there in her skid-stained onesie.”

Paul has an assisted dying plan (Credit: ITV)

Will Bernie and Gemma support Paul?

Bernie and Gemma have just found out that Paul has a stash of Benzos and has thought of an assisted dying plan.

At first, they were rather angry at Paul. However, they soon realised that they had no right in telling him what he can and can’t do. But, will they support Paul in his decision at the very end?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

