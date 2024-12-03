Coronation Street: Gary to kill Kit and frame Craig for it, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Gary Windass could kill copper Kit – framing Craig for it. Dodgy police officer Kit has had Craig over a barrel since tricking him into admitting how he covered up ex Faye’s part in a car crash which killed an old man.

Kit used this knowledge to force Craig’s mother, Beth, into leaving Weatherfield after she attempted to blackmail him after their counterfeit t-shirt scheme went awry. Turning the tables, he threatened to end Craig’s career unless she left – giving her no choice but to comply.

Between his leverage over Craig and his family ties on the Cobbles, Kit seems to be making himself at home – including a fledgling relationship with barmaid Daisy. However, one fan has predicted how Kit’s carefully stacked house of cards could come tumbling down – and it involves Faye’s hardman brother, Gary.

Could Gary kill Kit to keep his sister’s secret?

Coronation Street fan predicts Gary will murder Kit – and frame Craig

Writing on a Reddit thread, one fan shares their theory as to how Kit‘s story might end.

“It’s possible Daniel will tell Craig and Ryan about Kit’s suspicious behaviour. Then Craig confronts Kit about blackmailing Beth. Although Kit might have an ace up his sleeve, when he tells Gary Windass about Craig talking about what Faye did – and Kit promises not to arrest his sister if Gary kills PC Tinker,” this viewer suggested.

“It might be possible that Gary kills Kit and frames Craig for it. Or will Gary try to kill Craig but by accident, almost kills Maria?” they continued.

A convoluted turn of events, sure, but Gary is unlikely to take Kit’s threats to expose his little sister lying down. But what does this mean for Craig?

A drunken Craig blurted out the truth to scheming Kit (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How Craig covered up a crime – and Kit learned the truth

Craig’s indiscretion came as Faye knocked over an old man while driving home, tipsy after a party the night before. While Ted appeared to shake it off just fine, Faye and pal Emma found him dead in his home not long after.

After Craig learned the truth about what they’d done, he agreed to keep quiet – pretending not to have heard Faye’s confession. Faye left Weatherfield in the years which followed, but Craig remained good to his word and kept her secret… until Kit got him drunk, that is.

After some leverage over his straight-laced colleague, Kit plied Craig with booze, needling out a confession.

But how far is Kit prepared to go with what he’s learned?

