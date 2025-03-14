In Coronation Street, Gary and Nina along with several other characters have been the topic of fan conversation after going ‘missing.’

The popular Weatherfield characters have barely been seen in recent months. And, they’re not the only characters who have seemingly ‘vanished’ either.

Fans have now taken to social media to question where their favourites have gone, missing them on their screens.

Rob’s been the centre of attention (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Current storylines

Current Corrie storylines are focusing majorly on Rob Donovan’s prison escape and the threat he poses to Carla, Betsy and Lisa.

With Rob on the run after donating a kidney to Carla, Weatherfield is at major risk as the police try to track him down.

Elsewhere, Julie Carp’s return has been a highlight. This saw her reveal the sad news that she has terminal cancer to her sister Eileen.

Also, recent scenes have explored Dylan settling into life in the STC, Daisy’s baby loss, and also David Platt’s ordeal with Harvey Gaskell.

In a stunt scene, David and Daisy both got hit by a car as David organised a hit and run in a bid to end his life and free his family from the threat of Harvey.

Where are they? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ characters

As is the nature of soap, characters get their chance to shine at different times. Whilst others are experiencing lots of drama and screen time, things go quieter for other residents on the Street, and vice versa.

But, this hasn’t stopped fans fearing for certain characters who have rarely been seen in recent months.

One fan wondered: “Where are the following people: Gary, Nina, Summer, Alex, Izzy, Michael & Glory? I can’t remember the last time I saw any of them.”

Another viewer added: “What about Izzy and Gary’s son? Where is he? Why is he hardly ever mentioned and why has Izzy never been seen with him?”

A third fan shared: “Other than Gary, I can’t think of who any of those ppl are and I restarted watching about a year ago.

“Is Michael the builder’s brother (or brother’s son) of the guy dating Kevin’s sister?”

Read more: David Platt exit storyline theories as Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd signs to Celebrity Big Brother

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!