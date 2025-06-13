Coronation Street follow-up: As Maria gets arrested for ABH, here’s why prison looks unlikely

Maria was arrested after an incident between her and Lou in tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, June 13), but could she go to prison?

The Platt family BBQ didn’t go down quite as planned as Maria and Lou caused a scene inside of the house.

And, the night ended with Maria being taken to the police station after somebody reported her for her attack on Lou.

Maria has a right vendetta against Lou (Credit: ITV)

Maria and Lou’s feud in Coronation Street

It’s no secret Maria Connor and Lou Michaelis can’t stand the sight of each other. Lou’s been forming a friendship with Gary, but Maria’s not happy about it.

With Lou’s husband Mick recently beating Gary up before going on to kill Craig, Maria’s tarnishing Lou with the same brush.

Tonight, their feud moved up a level as they both attended the Platts’ BBQ. Lou spotted some money in Shona’s bag that she’d planned on taking to the bank and slipped inside the house.

With Lou contemplating nicking the cash, Maria suspected that she’d already done so and told her to empty her pockets.

Maria then went too far and grabbed Lou, making her fall through a glass table and cut her arm.

The Platts’ idea of ‘love, peace and harmony’ didn’t go down to well…

Although Lou promised Gary Windass she wouldn’t report Maria to the police, someone wasn’t as loyal.

Maria got a right shock as she sat down for a drink in the pub and was arrested by the police on suspicion of ABH.

Maria was arrested by the police (Credit: ITV)

Maria risks going to prison, but there’s hope for her yet

While Maria’s just been arrested for what she did to Lou, she might be fortunate enough to escape prison.

We already know that the Weatherfield justice system isn’t the best though as Maria’s killer husband and self-proclaimed ‘nice guy’ Gary has never even paid for his crimes, so Maria shouldn’t worry too much…

Coronation Street spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Maria’s released pending further investigation.

She then blames Lou for reporting her to the police, but Lou promises her that she didn’t.

Lou then turns to Gary and tells him that she just wants to keep the peace as he buys her a drink.

With Lou willing to let this one drop, is there much of a case against Maria? She might be breathing a sigh of relief.

