Coronation Street follow-up: As Lisa warns Becky to stay away from her family, spoilers reveal her bid to get closer to Betsy

Lisa warned her wife Becky Swain to stay away from their daughter Betsy in Coronation Street tonight (Friday, September 12), but will it be that easy?

With Becky ‘back from the dead,’ she asked Lisa if she could see Betsy but Lisa rejected her request.

She then told her to steer clear of Betsy as it would break her heart to know that she’d been alive all this time.

Becky’s back and has now told Lisa that she had to fake her own death to protect her and Betsy from a criminal organisation.

She’d been working undercover but things became too dangerous so Costello helped her steal the identity of a woman called Tia Wardley and flee to Alicante.

The woman that Lisa and Betsy had actually been grieving was the real Tia, they just didn’t know it.

Later on, Becky asked Lisa whether she could see Betsy again and be a part of her life. But, Lisa made it clear that this idea would only do her more harm than good.

Carla Connor though tried to make Lisa reconsider, knowing that Betsy deserved to know that her mum was still alive. Lisa stood her ground though and told Becky to ‘stay dead.’

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Becky’s inability to stay away

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Lisa has it out with DI Costello over covering up Becky being alive. If he doesn’t tell her everything he knows then she’ll take the story to the press.

When Carla fills Kit in on the Becky situation he’s shocked and struggles to process the news.

Afterwards, Carla tries to intervene between Becky and Lisa and tries to get Lisa to reconsider her decision about Becky seeing Betsy.

With Lisa not budging, Carla tells Becky that she must leave.

But, instead, Becky lurks at the precinct and watches Betsy talking to Ryan from a distance. But, will Betsy spot her?

