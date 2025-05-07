Coronation Street follow-up: As Eileen’s exit draws closer, here’s whether she could go to prison for Julie’s death

After Julie’s death, Eileen is worried that she could go to prison for unknowingly playing a part in her overdose in Coronation Street

Todd realised on Monday night (May 5), that Julie had taken her own life while at the lakes with her sister.

But, now that Brian reckons Eileen helped Julie to die, could Eileen end up in prison?

Julie died on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s death in Coronation Street

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Julie returned to Weatherfield and broke sister Eileen’s heart by revealing that she didn’t have long left.

She then tried to make the most of the days she had left, with residents of the Street teaming up to fundraise so that Julie could tick off some things from her bucket list.

On Monday night, Julie decided to go to the lakes with Eileen. They had a heartfelt chat at the peaceful location before Julie asked Eileen to grab her a tea.

When Eileen returned, Julie had died. She was found lying on the floor, with her eyes closed. Paramedics then confirmed her death.

Back at home, Todd found out that Julie had left ‘goodbye’ videos on the morning of her death and then suggested that she knew she was going to die on that day.

She had planned to take her own life. And then tonight (Wednesday, May 7), Brian realised that Julie’s painkillers were gone, leading him to believe that Eileen Grimshaw had helped her overdose.

Will Eileen go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Will Eileen go to prison in Coronation Street?

With Eileen soon to be leaving the soap, tonight’s scenes suggest that she could soon see the inside of a cell and go to prison.

Craig turned up in the Rovers and asked Eileen to come down to the station for questioning over Julie’s death.

Eileen later admitted to George that if Julie’s autopsy showed the painkillers in her system, then she could be charged.

But, will this be how Eileen leaves the soap? Will she end up in prison, behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.