Coronation Street fans were left stunned after Fiz dropped the bombshell news that she was pregnant last night (Monday, September 30).

But avid viewers think there’s more to the situation than it seems, with a new potential affair on the horizon – with none other than Kirk.

Safe to say the Dobbs family are in for a bumpy ride…

Coronation Street: Fiz is pregnant

Fiz announced the shocking news during Monday’s episode (September 30) after she asked for advice from pal Izzy.

She had originally been feeling under the weather, when Izzy suggested she should book in with Doctor Gaddas to try and find out why the sudden change had taken place.

At the doctors, she described her symptoms only to be told she could be pregnant and should take a test to see.

The Underworld employee returned to her job – albeit feeling shocked – where she hid a pregnancy test in her bag away from the prying eyes of her co-workers (mainly Sean).

She took the test off-screen and geared up to announce her results to an unsuspecting Tyrone.

Meanwhile, Tyrone was preparing a romantic dinner back at their home to make up for an interrupted 40th birthday dinner last week.

Over the wine and romantic candles, Fiz bluntly told Tyrone she is pregnant.

Now that’s some dinner time conversation…

Are they keeping the baby?

Although initially reluctant, the couple appeared to become more keen with the idea of another baby around after Tyrone expressed excitement.

Not so long ago, Alina went back to Romania with Dorin, leaving Tyrone upset.

Could this baby be something to fill his void?…

Despite the good news, fans don’t think it’s that simple. Instead, they think Tyrone isn’t the father at all.

Since Tyrone left Fiz for Alina, fans think Fiz could be biding her time for some sweet revenge. And now with Beth leaving the cobbles and Kirk all alone, some think it’s a match made in heaven. Or should we say Underworld?

Fan theories

Several viewers jumped on to X after the news were revealed. Some found it hilarious, while some worried for the behavioural problems of the future child. One noted: “Fiz telling people she’s preggers within minutes of finding out.”

A few others warned of a ‘devil child’ after Hope’s recent behaviour. Some thought the baby could be just as bad as the volatile schoolgirl. “Fiz preggers with another devil child”, added another.

“So Fiz is pregnant…looks like there’s going to be another psycho Hope”, and “Fiz pregnant with another devil child, this one will come out with flames,” noted a couple.

One leading theory was that Fiz was in fact pregnant with Kirk’s baby. The couple shared a fling in 2007, before Fiz got with infamous John Stapes.

“Is it Tyrone’s or has Fiz been up to her old tricks with Kirk?” A user theorised. Another DNA test storyline could be on the horizon…

