Coronation Street: Who is Farrel Hegarty? Lou Michaelis newcomer age, TikTok fame and friendship with Julia Goulding

Coronation Street newcomer Farrel Hegarty appeared on screens as Lou Michaelis yesterday (Wednesday, February 12).

She’s set to be a regular on the cobbles, with Lou’s husband Mick Michaelis about to follow her to Weatherfield. The pair will then become ‘nightmare neighbours’ for Chesney and Gemma.

But, who is actress Farrel Hegarty? Here’s everything you need to know about the Corrie newcomer.

Farrel is an English actress, based in Manchester (Credit: ITV)

Who is Farrel Hegarty? How old is Farrel Hegarty?

Farrel Hegarty is an English actress who has had over fourteen years acting experience.

She is now based in Manchester after previously living in London.

Her birthday is in January and she is currently 37 years old.

Who does Farrel Hegarty play on Coronation Street?

Farrel plays the new character of Lou Michaelis on Coronation Street.

Lou is the wife of Mick Michaelis, moving into the house at the back of Chesney and Gemma’s place.

Lou Michaelis on Coronation Street

The ‘nightmare neighbours’ – Lou and Gemma – will live on Mawdsley Street, with Joe Layton playing the role of Mick.

Lou will initially befriend Gemma after recognising her as one of the mums from Bessie Street.

Ches and Gemma are then introduced to Mick – unaware that he’s the man who has been following Ches around in the silver van.

On getting the role, Farrel shared: “I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

“Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans. She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…”

Farrel appeared in Emmerdale for an episode (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

What else has Farrel Hegarty starred in?

Farrel actually appeared on Coronation Street as a Reporter back in 2019. She has also appeared on rival soap, Emmerdale, as the character of Laura Atkinson for an episode in 2014 – her first television credit.

The star has also had roles in Murder, They Hope, The Dating Game, and Brassic.

Farrel Hegarty on TikTok

As well as having a career in acting, Farrel also has a huge following on TikTok.

She has 75.8k followers on the platform, and also 128k on Instagram. She’s known for posting funny comedy skits and relatable videos.

She creates humorous content on everything from the nightmare of booking flights, Pride celebrations in the workplace, to going out for dinner with parents.

Julia and Farrel are close friends (Credit: ITV)

Farrel Hegarty’s close friendship with co-star

Whilst she’s only just joined Coronation Street, Farrel is no stranger to one co-star. She’s actually really close friends with Shona Platt star, Julia Goulding.

Taking to Instagram when her friend Farrel’s new role on Corrie was announced, Julia shared: “This absolute dreamboat not only had her birthday this week (hbd) but it has finally been announced she’s joining the cobbles as ‘Lou’.”

“I hear she’s quite the mischief maker! Super proud. Love you Faz!”

Julia also attended a gathering with Farrel and friends on the night her first episode on Corrie aired, celebrating the occasion.

