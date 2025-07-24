Coronation Street fans in tears as Debbie Webster makes amends with Ryan Connor after misunderstanding

Coronation Street fans have been left emotional after last night’s scenes (Wednesday, July 23), involving Debbie Webster and Ryan Connor.

The scenes saw Debbie and Ryan make amends following a recent misunderstanding at work.

With Debbie admitting that she needed her loved ones around her, she then gave Ryan his job back.

Debbie gave Ryan his job back (Credit: ITV)

Debbie and Ryan make amends in Coronation Street

Recently on the cobbles, Ryan stepped in to help Debbie Webster after a hotel customer started filming her while complaining.

As a way of thanks, Debbie gave him a little peck on the lips. After doing some research into dementia, Ryan got the wrong end of the stick and told Ronnie about the kiss.

Debbie was furious that Ryan would read anything into the kiss, sacking him from his job as assistant manager at Chariot Square.

However, last night, Carla Connor sat down with Debbie and tried to make her see sense.

When Ryan then turned up at the hotel to collect his things, Debbie told him to hold fire. She realised she needed her mates around her to keep an eye on her, especially at work. She then gave Ryan his job back, with Ryan promising to be there for her everyday she wanted him to.

Fans were emotional (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans emotional after Debbie and Ryan scenes

With Debbie and Ryan making up again, fans have been left teary-eyed by the scenes.

They’ve now taken to social media to share their reaction to the heartfelt Debbie and Ryan interaction.

One fan exclaimed: “DEBBIE AND RYAN ARE BACK! That was more emotional than most couples making up after a fight!”

Another commented: “That Ryan and Debbie scene… It was so beautiful.”

A third Coronation Street viewer shared: “I’m literally crying right now. I don’t think I’ve had an emotional reaction other than bored confusion to Corrie in years. Bravo! Aaaaannnd they’re off the show.”

A final fan responded: “Same. Their scene together was so emotional. Ryan’s chin was quivering as the tears fell. I think this was the best scene from Coronation Street in years. Well done to the actors!”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

