Coronation Street fans blast soap as spoilers confirm Abi and Carl affair: ‘Nobody wants this’

Coronation Street fans aren’t backing Abi and Carl as spoilers reveal the pair embark on an affair next week.

In scenes to come, Abi and Carl will turn to each other and commit the ultimate betrayal against Kevin Webster.

And, after hearing this news, Corrie viewers have taken to social media to share their frustration.

Abi turns to Carl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Carl and Abi affair

For months now, Abi and Carl have been flirting with each other right underneath Kevin’s nose.

When Kevin caught wind of Carl’s interest in Abi, he then proceeded to lie that he still had cancer despite being given the all clear.

Next week though, Tyrone fills Abi in on Kevin Webster’s cancer lie, with Kevin then telling Abi he only went through with it so she’d stay by his side.

Furious, Abi then seeks comfort in Carl and tells him she’s done with Kevin. She then agrees to officially starting an affair.

However, with Kevin then sacking Carl from his job at the garage, Carl packs his bags and contemplates leaving Weatherfield. But, will he leave Abi to deal with the fallout alone?

Fans won’t ship Carl and Abi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast soap for Abi and Carl affair

With Abi Webster cheating on Kevin with his half-brother Carl, viewers are now fuming and branding the whole situation ‘out of character.’

They’re definitely not shipping the pair together.

One Coronation Street viewer complained: “Why do we have to have an affair between Abi and Carl? Literally nobody wants this. Why don’t Corrie understand their viewers like Abi and Kevin together? Abi would never cheat on Kevin. It’s so out of character for her.”

Another person added: “I hate the Abi and Carl thing!”

A third continued: “I see they’re still trying to push the Abi and Carl affair on us…”

A final fan finished: “Can’t fathom out why Abi would want to get mixed up with a loser like Carl.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!