Coronation Street fans were left searching for Harry Platt after he failed to make an appearance at Audrey’s birthday party.

Last night (Wednesday, July 23), the Platt family gathered to celebrate Audrey’s birthday in the Bistro.

But, not everyone was present as one member of the family was a no-show.

Audrey’s party turned into an argument (Credit: ITV)

Audrey’s birthday party in Coronation Street

Yesterday on the cobbles was Audrey Roberts‘ birthday, with Sarah gifting her a silk scarf.

As the Platts gathered in the Bistro later on for a birthday meal, Audrey was then gifted a bottle of champagne from Leanne who made sure to brag about getting her such an expensive gift.

David and Shona then felt slightly guilty that they’d only given her a Freshco giftcard.

It all kicked off though when Leanne Battersby announced that Sam had spent half of the party under the Bistro office desk but nobody had noticed.

David and Nick then started rowing over the incident between Lily and Sam at the school, with Lily promising David that she didn’t mean to lock Sam out of the classroom on purpose.

Where was Harry? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over Harry Platt’s absence

Despite the Platt family all gathering for Audrey’s celebrations, Coronation Street viewers have now realised that one person wasn’t amongst the guests.

With Sarah attending the party, fans were baffled as to why Harry Platt wasn’t there with her and had no idea where he was.

One fan on X wrote: “Seems that Kit is more family than Harry as nobody has mentioned him.”

Another questioned: “How come all the Platt kids are Audrey’s do apart from Harry?”

A final person added: “Where is Sarah’s son Harry at Audrey’s meal? Has he been forgotten about again? Poor kid.”

