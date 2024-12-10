The Coronation Street kids seem to always be centre of huge storylines, but it seems some of them have gone ‘missing’ during the last few months.

Ahead of Helen Worth’s huge exit, Coronation Street made the decision to recast young Platt member, Harry.

Carter J Murphy has taken over the role and will appear on our screens for the first time this week.

Coronation Street kids: Harry is recasted (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Coronation Street kids: Harry recast

It’s reported that Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt shared the news while discussing Christmas for the Platts.

Digital Spy wrote that Jack said: “They’ve just recast the lad who plays Harry. Carter is very, very confident.”

Since 2017, the Coronation Street kid has been played by real-life twins Freddie and Isaac Rhodes.

While no official reason has been given, it’s not uncommon for soaps to switch up young characters as they start to grow up.

But the news of Harry’s recasting got fans wondering where another Platt kid is – Lily.

As David’s daughter, it would be only natural to think we would see her more on our screens, but it seems she appears in one or two scenes then disappears for a long while. And now fans are asking if she has left the show completely.

Fans wonder where Lily has went (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Where is Lily?

On a Reddit thread, fans wondered where the youngster is, admitting they feel they have ‘seen the dog more than her lately.’

Another recalled the time a few years ago when Shona took her to a football school in London: “Is she a successful young footballer now?”

A fan pointed out: “She was in it very briefly the other week. But I bet they replace her with a new actress over the next year as she gets older. Then they can start giving her storylines.”

This was backed up by another: “Yes, new actor and an edgy storyline surely coming soon. It’s the Corrie coming of age tradition.”

A viewer tried to give legitimate reasons for Lily’s apparent on screen absence. They wrote: “I’m sure the actor is probably starting/ just started secondary school so is busy with that. I think she will probably need recasting in the near future.”

But as Harry’s recast comes just in time for Christmas, will Lily even make an appearance?

