Coronation Street fan theory predicts Noah will kill Billy and frame Theo for murder

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Noah will kill Billy Mayhew and then frame Theo Silverton for the incident.

We know that Billy is set to be killed off later this year, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed how he will go.

But, with Billy a clear enemy of Noah, will he end up trying to silence the vicar?

Is Billy in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Billy vs Noah in Coronation Street

Billy Mayhew is set to die in the coming months as he becomes part of an ‘issue-based’ storyline.

And, his last few months on the cobbles don’t look to be anything other than dramatic.

Recently, Billy was attacked by Theo’s son Miles. Billy then reported the incident to DS Lisa Swain who later brought Miles in for questioning at the station.

With Noah advertising conversion therapy on the Street, Billy has been trying to shut his sessions at the community centre down.

But, could this backfire on him? Does he know exactly who he is messing with?

Will Noah pin a death on Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory predicts Noah will frame Theo for Billy death

With Noah and Billy being enemies, and with Billy soon to die, a new Coronation Street fan theory now predicts that Noah will end up killing Billy and pinning the whole thing on his other enemy, Theo Silverton.

Taking to X, one viewer shared: “I’ll put in my theory now as to what happens: Noah and Billy somehow come to blows about Noah’s practices and the church. And Noah kills Billy and then frames Theo for the murder. Of course the whole town believes it because based on Theo’s behaviour as of late. We’ve already seen how Billy is upset with Noah using the church for his conversion therapy. And, he wants Theo out of the picture, so there’s no trouble for him with Danielle and the kids. And, I honestly believe that he is using Danielle as well.”

But, will this be how Billy Mayhew’s life ends?

Read more: Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo abuses Todd, Gareth Pierce admits storyline ‘gets worse’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.