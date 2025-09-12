A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Betsy might be pregnant – but the baby won’t be Brody or Dylan’s but instead Ryan’s.

David Platt from next door believed that Betsy Swain was the owner of a pregnancy test found in his outside bin before finding out that it actually belonged to Shona.

But, what if Betsy is also pregnant? One fan reckons the baby daddy could be very close to home.

David thought that Betsy was pregnant (Credit: ITV)

David suspected Betsy was pregnant

At the beginning of this week, David Platt went through his outside bins in a bid to sift through the rubbish that Carla and Lisa had dumped in there.

In one of the bags, he found a positive pregnancy test and told Sarah about his findings.

David thought it could be Betsy’s from next door but Sarah wondered if it could be Lily’s as she’d been vomiting all morning.

After David questioned Lily on the test, Lily was horrified to be accused and denied all knowledge.

Later on, Shona asked David to make things right with Lily. She was actually the person who was pregnant, not Lily.

Who would the baby daddy be? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy pregnant with Ryan Connor’s baby

Despite the test being Shona’s, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that David’s initial suspicions could also be right.

Betsy might be pregnant, and in a shock twist, Ryan Connor could be the baby daddy.

Betsy and Ryan’s relationship on screen is currently a familial one, with Ryan even calling himself her ‘Uncle Ry Ry.’ But, has something changed between them?

A fan took to X and shared: “If Betsy is pregnant, I bet Ryan’s the dad & Becky needs to go back to being dead.”

What would Carla and Lisa make of this?

