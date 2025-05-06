Coronation Street: Eileen seriously ill, fan theory predicts

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Eileen Grimshaw could be seriously ill ahead of her soap exit.

Last night (Monday, May 5) saw Eileen spend a day at the lakes with her sister before Julie sadly passed away.

But, now that Julie’s dead, a new fan theory predicts that Eileen is also really unwell too.

Eileen’s sister Julie died last night (Credit: ITV) Eileen’s sister Julie’s death in Coronation Street Last night in Coronation Street, Eileen found her sister Julie Carp lying dead on the floor. Julie returned to Weatherfield a few months ago and revealed that she was suffering from terminal cancer. However, Eileen thought that Julie still had time left, even looking at adapting her home to make it more suitable for her sister to live in. But, during a trip to the lakes, Eileen went off to grab Julie a cup of tea and returned to find her lying on the floor with her eyes closed. The paramedics then turned up and revealed that Julie had died. There was nothing they could do to save her. Eileen then returned home as Todd suggested that Julie ended her own life after finding ‘goodbye’ videos on her phone.

Is Eileen also ill? (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street fan theory predicts tragic twist for Eileen While Eileen’s sister Julie has just died, marking an end to her terminal cancer storyline, a new Corrie fan theory now predicts that Eileen could also be seriously ill. One fan said: “Although it is a very sad storyline it has been nice to see Eileen back on screen regularly. I assumed after Julie dies Eileen will decide there are things she needs to do. Maybe Julie leaves her a big sum of money. But she keeps mentioning a pain. At first I didn’t pay much attention to it but it has been mentioned a few times. Do you think that is going to be significant?” Another fan on Reddit replied: “What a shock twist if we were all waiting for Julie to die as expected but then Eileen did very suddenly.” A third person on X also agreed: “Ironic that Eileen is the one that looks ill, between the two sisters.” But, with Eileen leaving the soap soon, is she seriously ill too? Is this how her journey on the soap comes to an end?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.