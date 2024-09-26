Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 25), saw Gary attack Mason after receiving a message from a worried Liam.

DS Swain then met up with concerned parents Gary, Sean and Maria as she discussed what to do about Mason.

Now, Corrie fans are hoping that DS Swain will soon find out about Gary’s past and lock him up.

Gary wanted Mason gone (Credit: ITV)

Gary attacked Mason

Mason recently got released from prison after Dylan admitted to Sean that Betsy was the one to steal the customer’s purse at Speed Daal – not Mason.

Sean then informed DS Swain of this information, before she made her daughter go to the station and confess to the crime.

Yesterday evening, Dylan, Betsy and Liam were hanging around on the Street before Mason approached them. He wanted to apologise.

Liam then messaged Gary to tell him that Mason was with them. Gary then rushed off and pinned Mason to the wall.

Stu turned up and intervened, but it wasn’t long before DS Swain found out about. She then spoke to Sean, Gary and Maria as a concerned parent.

When Gary threatened to harm Mason, Lisa then warned him not to make threats in front of her.

She then spoke to Mason at Speed Daal as a concerned onlooker, advising him to leave the area and stay away.

DS Swain is standing in front of a murderer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for DS Swain to arrest Gary

With DS Swain literally standing in front of a murderer last night, Corrie viewers have now called for her to unearth Gary’s past killings and arrest him.

One fan begged: “Lisa, you should arrest Gary for his crimes!”

Another fan said: “Gary the murderer face to face with DS Swain, poor Rick will be spinning!”

A third person wondered: “When is Gary going to get done for all his murders?*!”

A fourth viewer added: “After Swain eventually brings Joel to justice, I sincerely hope she picks Gary Windass as her next target.”

Coronation Street: Who did Gary kill?

Gary’s still roaming the Street years after killing multiple victims.

In 2019, Gary killed loan shark, Rick Neelan. Failing to clear his debts with Rick, Gary hit him on the head with a rock during a fight and buried his body.

Gary was also responsible for the death of Rana Habeeb in 2019 too. With the factory roof needing replacing, Gary made the damage worse. The factory roof them collapsed, with Rana being trapped in the rubble and dying from her injuries.

But, will Gary ever pay for his crimes? Or, will he forever remain a free man?

