Fans of Coronation Street think they’ve clocked a potential romance for DS Swain with another Weatherfield resident after their calls for her to get with Carla.

The detective has been working closely with Dee-Dee and Lauren to try and expose Joel who was let off due to lack of evidence.

Social media users now call for DS Swain to get with Dee-Dee or even Lauren…

DS Swain fans think they’ve found her next romance storyline (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain’s romance history

In scenes a few months ago, DS Lisa Swain opened up to Carla about the challenges she was facing raising her teenage daughter, Betsy.

Carla provided Lisa with a listening ear and supported her as she broke down in tears in her car. Lisa admitted that she had lost her wide Becky two and a half years ago. From this, many fans theorised that the pair could end up being linked romantically.

In an interview earlier this year, Vicky Myers revealed that DS Swain ‘may have her eye on another female resident’ of the Street.

Since then, Corrie fans have been calling for the Weatherfield detective to partner up with Carla. They noticed some potential chemistry between the pair.

While Carla wasn’t keen on the detective during Roy’s imprisonment, the pair seemed to form a friendship with the emotional exchange.

Lisa was grateful after she took Betsy in for work experience after she was struggling with grief from the death of her other mum.

Fans previously called for DS Swain and Carla to get together(Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ship DS Swain and Dee-Dee together

While several fans called for a relationship between Carla and Lisa, others noticed something brewing with Dee-Dee. The solicitor visited Lisa during Monday’s episode (September 2), vowing to help her take down Joel.

“Kit will allege his ‘superior officer’ is doing Dee-Dee!” noted a fan via X. Another added: “DS Swain vows to get Joel and finds another way to cosy up with Dee-Dee.”

A third person on X added: “Swain and Dee-Dee should kiss.”

A fourth Reddit fan suggested Lauren could even be on the cards for a romance. “The real drama would be if Lauren and Swain were having an affair. She truly thought that Roy killed her ‘girlfriend’ and was framing him.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

