Coronation Street: Daisy to poison Bethany, fan theory predicts

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, April 1), Daisy and Bethany attempted to put their feud to one side.

Daisy ended up inviting Bethany round for a dinner party with herself, Daniel and Ryan.

However, one particular Corrie fan theory suggests that Daisy could soon poison Bethany’s food at the dinner party.

Bethany has her suspicions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy invited Bethany for dinner

Yesterday evening, Daisy returned home from a shopping trip and was caught by Bethany. She then lied to her that she bought all of the clothing from charity shops.

Suspicious, Bethany started chatting to Tim in the Rovers and realised that Daisy hadn’t been to the charity shops at all.

Overhearing a conversation between Daisy and Jenny, Bethany started to investigate how they both could afford to buy the pub. Talking to Christina, she started to doubt whether she actually lent Daisy the money.

Later on, Daisy invited Bethany round for dinner the next day. Bethany said that she’d bring Daniel along, looking forward to making peace. However, she was still secretly onto Daisy.

Will it be the dinner from Hell? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Daisy dinner party to turn into chaos?

Daisy and Bethany haven’t seen eye to eye since Bethany’s return and it seems unlikely that they’re both now willing to settle their differences and move on.

One fan theory now predicts that Daisy has a sinister plan for Bethany and an ulterior motive for arranging the dinner party.

One Coronation Street viewer predicted: “Daisy’s gonna poison Bethany.”

Maybe Daisy will poison Bethany 🤔 After all Kate Brooks is going over from #Emmerdale to #Corrie as producer so no doubt the bodies will start piling up. Wasn't she responsible for the Pat Phelan pile-up? #CoronationStreet — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) April 1, 2024

Another fan added to the theory and commented: “Maybe Daisy will poison Bethany. After all, Kate Brooks is going over from Emmerdale to Corie as producer so no doubt the bodies will start piling up. Wasn’t she responsible for the Pat Phelan pile-up?”

Bethany finds Stephen’s diary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Daisy’s dinner go smoothly?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, April 2), Bethany turns up at the Rovers to help Daisy with the making of her apple pie. However, Daisy soon burns the dessert and nips out to replace it.

Using this time to her advantage, Bethany then snoops around in the back room and gets hold of Stephen’s journal. But, will she realise that Daisy and Jenny stole the money to buy the pub?

