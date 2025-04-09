Coronation Street star Connor McIntyre joins rival soap seven years after Pat Phelan death

Former Coronation Street and Pat Phelan star Connor McIntyre has joined the cast of rival soap Casualty for a guest role.

Soap fans might remember that serial killer Pat Phelan met a grisly fate at the hands of Anna Windass back in 2018.

And now, actor Connor is appearing in another soap – this time heading to the E.D in Casualty.

Connor’s joining Casualty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Connor McIntyre joins Casualty

Connor McIntyre is perhaps best known for playing the role of Pat Phelan in Coronation Street between 2013-2018.

He left the soap in 2018 as Phelan was stabbed to death. But now, Connor’s re-entering the soap world once more.

He’ll be appearing in Casualty for a guest role, playing the role of Kenny Sanders.

It’s unclear what’s in store for the character during his time on the show, but the episode synopsis has shared several details about what to expect from the episode: “Stevie walks into danger as the identity of her stalker is revealed, Ngozi is on edge when her secret is exposed, and Flynn finds a solution to the department’s money problems.”

This episode starring Connor will air on Saturday, April 12 at 9.10pm on BBC One. It will also be available on iPlayer.

Connor played an iconic Corrie villain (Credit: ITV)

Pat Phelan in Coronation Street

Pat Phelan was a very memorable Corrie villain, causing great havoc for the residents of Weatherfield during his time there.

Tormenting Anna Windass, Pat’s dark side kept continuing to grow as he ended up killing Andy Carver and Luke Britton.

He also caused the death of poor Michael Rodwell, as well as murdering Vinny Ashford.

In 2018, at Michelle and Robert’s wedding, Pat’s reign of terror came to an end then Anna Windass stabbed him. He then died as a result of the injuries.

And, he’s been a huge part of Corrie history ever since.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kevin becomes suspicious of Abi and Carl

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!