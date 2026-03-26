Coronation Street favourite Samia Longchambon has shared a candid glimpse into life behind the scenes, opening up about a personal struggle that struck a chord with fans and co-stars alike.

The actress, best known for playing Maria Connor, took to social media this week to admit she’s been dealing with stress – and her honesty quickly prompted an outpouring of support afterwards.

Samia has been struggling with stress (Credit: ITV)

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Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon gets real about ‘stress’

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (March 25), Samia Longchambon shared a natural, make-up free selfie in a navy sweatshirt as she spoke openly about what’s been on her mind.

Letting her guard down for a moment, she told followers she’s currently juggling ‘a few things’ that have been causing stress.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Got a few things swimming around in my head at the moment causing a bit of stress, I’m all good but I’ve been thinking about these lyrics from one of my favourite songs today that helped! ‘Sometimes you’re ahead, Sometimes you’re behind.. the race is long, and in the end it’s only with yourself.’ *10 points for anyone who knows the song and if you’re having a busy/ stressful time then sending you a virtual this too shall pass, positive thinking.”

The lyrics she referenced come from Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) by Baz Luhrmann – a track known for its reflective and reassuring message. For Samia, it clearly served as a timely reminder that difficult moments don’t last forever.

Her post also struck a wider note, with the star reaching out to anyone else feeling overwhelmed and encouraging a sense of shared understanding.

Samia’s been supported by her followers (Credit: ITV)

Corrie co-stars rally around Samia with support

It didn’t take long for Samia’s Corrie colleagues and fans to show their support in the comments.

Natalie Anderson, who plays Danielle Silverton, responded with two red heart emojis, while former co-star Adam Rickitt added a heart-eye emoji.

Writer Donna Ashworth also reached out, writing: “Wear sunscreen. I love this line. Sending you a cuddle and a reminder that you’re incredible xxx.”

Fans were just as quick to chime in, with one saying: “Don’t worry about the future, know that worrying is as effective as solving an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum …. Honestly my fav line.”

Another added: “It’s ok to cry when there’s too much on your mind. The clouds rain too when things get heavy.”

Samia’s openness has clearly resonated, with many appreciating her honesty.

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