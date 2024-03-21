Coronation Street: Billy needs to be honest with Paul about his speech deteriorating, fans demand

Over on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, March 20), Paul had a new personal assistant turn up at the flat to care for him.

However, after she had trouble understanding Paul, Billy reassured Paul that his speech wasn’t the issue.

Now, Corrie fans have taken to social media to encourage Billy to be honest with his husband and help him to face reality.

Paul worried about his speech (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy failed to accept reality

In the flat last night, Paul’s new personal assistant arrived to take care of him. Billy was off out but had concerns when the PA mentioned that she usually looked after much older patients.

Despite his worries, Paul headed out and left the PA alone in the flat with Paul. However, it was soon apparent that she was out of her depth.

As Paul asked for some cheese crisps, the PA had trouble understanding him. Billy arrived back and witnessed the awkward moment.

Once the carer had gone, Paul asked Billy whether his speech was declining. Unable to break Paul’s heart, Billy lied to his face and told him that it wasn’t.

Afterwards, Billy admitted to Summer that he feared the truth would cause Paul to end his own life. Summer advised him to be honest with Paul and support him through this tough time.

With this, Billy agreed to speak to Paul’s speech therapist about it at their next meeting.

Corrie fans can’t stand to see Billy sugar-coat things (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans urge Billy to tell Paul the truth

Coronation Street fans have now taken to social media to share their discomfort over Billy sugar-coating things for Paul.

They think that he should just tell Paul the truth and face what’s inevitably around the corner.

One Emmerdale viewer commented: “Billy being pure [bleep] evil as usual not telling Paul his speech is worse.”

Another fan of the soap added: “Wake up Billy and be honest with him.”

A third viewer shared: “Billy needs to be honest with Paul, his speech is getting worse.”

Paul needs a feeding tube (Credit: ITV)

Is the end near for Paul?

Next week, Paul finds out that he needs to start using a feeding tube to avoid the risk of choking.

But, as he loses his ability to eat properly whilst also suffering from declining speech, how long does Paul have left?

