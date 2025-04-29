Coronation Street star Bill Fellows lands new role in rival soap Casualty

Coronation Street and Stu Carpenter star Bill Fellows has bagged himself a new role in the BBC soap Casualty

Bill left the cobbles last year as his character Stu headed off to Germany to be reunited with his granddaughter Eliza again.

Now though, Bill’s about to star on BBC soap Casualty as he switches Weatherfield for the Holby Emergency Department.

He’s about to appear in Casualty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Bill Fellows lands role in Casualty

Bill Fellows left Corrie as Stu in October 2024, bringing to an end his three year stint on the ITV soap.

However, Bill has now announced that he’ll be joining the cast of Casualty on the BBC.

Taking to Instagram, Bill shared an image of him covered in makeup, playing the role of an injured character.

The Sun has reported that Bill’s character will be a ‘permanent’ addition to the soap, being seen with an NHS pass round his neck behind the scenes, suggesting that he’s joining the staff at the E.D.

The full details of Bill’s new character are yet to be revealed but it sounds like he’s going to be involved in lots of drama.

Stu left for Germany in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Bill Fellows as Stu Carpenter in Coronation Street

Stu arrived on Coronation Street in 2021 as a homeless man. His backstory saw him live on the streets after being wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Charlie Walter.

After 27 years in prison, Stu was then released. It was later revealed that his own daughter Bridget was the real killer.

Forming a relationship with Yasmeen, Stu then took in his granddaughter Eliza.

Also during his time on the Street, Stu helped those struggling such as Kelly Neelan and Mason Radcliffe, helping to get them on the right path.

In October 2024, with Eliza now living with her dad Dom in Germany, Stu decided to end things with Yasmeen and move over to Germany himself.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.