Coronation Street to air sepsis storyline for Bethany Platt as she undergoes cosmetic surgery

It has been announced that over on Coronation Street, Bethany Platt is now set to be thrown into the centre of a new, worrying storyline as she undergoes cosmetic surgery.

The Weatherfield journalist will undergo surgery but will then end up suffering from sepsis as a result.

These scenes will air later this year as Bethany’s life is put on the line.

Bethany has been through her fair share of ordeals (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany Platt’s vendetta against Nathan

Recently on the cobbles, Bethany has been rather obsessed with bringing Nathan Curtis down. She was adamant that he was the one responsible for Lauren Bolton’s disappearance and was very vocal about her theories as to what had happened.

She even visited a girl called Ellie, asking her whether Nathan had been grooming her. Ellie lied that he had but, in fact, the person responsible had been Joel Deering.

Sarah went to extreme lengths to support her daughter by attempting to plant one of Lauren’s hairs in Nathan’s van. As he was later arrested and charged, Bethany breathed a slight sigh of relief.

However, now, the truth about Joel is starting to come out as Lauren admitted that she’d never even heard of Nathan Curtis. She had no clue who he was.

Now, Bethany is set to be thrown into yet another huge storyline. The poor woman can’t catch a break it seems.

Bethany’s life will be threatened (Credit: ITV)

Bethany set for sepsis storyline

The Sun has now reported that Bethany Platt will soon undergo cosmetic surgery but it won’t go as planned.

As a result of the surgery, Bethany is said to suffer an infection that will result in her life being threatened by sepsis.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a really meaty storyline for Lucy to get her teeth into.

“Dodgy cosmetic surgery is a big issue and it can have catastrophic side effects and the hope is that this storyline will make people more aware of that.”

They then added: “It’s really going to hit viewers when the Platts realise just how ill Bethany is.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

