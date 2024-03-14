Coronation Street: Adam being Daniel’s solicitor is wrong, fans note

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, March 13), DS Swain questioned Daniel Osbourne over Lauren Bolton’s case.

Adam then entered the interview room with Daniel, being Daniel’s solicitor during the session.

Corrie fans have now spotted a conflict of interest over Adam being Daniel’s solicitor.

Daniel was made a suspect (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain questioned Daniel

With Lauren still missing, Max decided to speak to the police about his suspicions on who her secret boyfriend was.

Noting that he once caught Lauren dolled up whilst heading to a tutoring session with Daniel, Max suggested that Daniel was her secret boyfriend.

DS Swain then questioned Daniel at the station, bringing up his past with Summer and Nicky Wheatley.

Adam represented Daniel in the interview room, with Daniel choosing him as his solicitor.

Daniel told DS Swain that he had nothing to do with Lauren’s sex work and that the tutoring sessions were innocent.

After Daniel returned home, the Street listened to the radio as it was revealed that Lauren’s disappearance was now being considered a murder.

Fans couldn’t believe this was allowed to happen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans complain over Adam and Daniel scenes

Corrie fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Adam sat with Daniel as his solicitor last night. They’ve now noted that Adam surely shouldn’t have been allowed to represent Daniel considering that they’re related!

One person wondered: “How can Adam represent Daniel in Corrie? He’s family.”

How can Adam represent Daniel in #corrie he's family — Tommy CeCe (@Tomcau118) March 13, 2024

Would Adam be allowed to be Daniel's solicitor? Wouldn't it count as a conflict of interest as they're related? #Corrie — Rob Cummings (@chelsearob14) March 13, 2024

How can Adam be Daniel's solicitor? They are nephew and uncle. #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Gold Cross, Red Flag (@cross_flag) March 13, 2024

Another fan shared: “Would Adam be allowed to be Daniel’s solicitor? Wouldn’t it count as a conflict of interest as they’re related?”

A third viewer commented: “How can Adam be Daniel’s solicitor? They are nephew and uncle.”

It looks like Roy is set to become a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Daniel in the case of Lauren Bolton?

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers reveal Roy Cropper’s arrest on suspicion of the murder of Lauren Bolton.

But, with the attention turning towards Roy, can Daniel breathe a sigh of relief? Or, will he remain on police radar?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

