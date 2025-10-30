Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson mourns loss of beloved family member in social media post

Former Coronation Street actress turned Doctor Who star Millie Gibson has taken to social media to share news of a recent family loss.

On Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, October 29), Millie shared the sad news that her dog Spike had died.

Former Corrie co-stars and friends rushed to give the actress their condolences.

Kelly Neelan star Millie Gibson announces family death

Coronation Street fans will remember Millie for playing the role of Kelly Neelan – Rick Neelan’s daughter – in the ITV soap, between 2019-2022.

She then went on to play Doctor Who companion, Ruby Sunday, between 2023-2025. And, most recently, she appeared in The Forsyte Saga as Irene Heron.

This week, Millie a carousel of images of her dog Spike ranging from when he was a pup to more up-to-date pics. Some even featured a very young version of herself with the dog.

Spike could be seen doing everything from greeting the star at home, giving her his paw, and having fun rolling about in a blanket of snow.

The main image saw Spike having a great time paddling in some water, with an upset Millie captioning the post: “15 years with the bestest friend I could ever ask for. Heart is so broken. You are so loved.

“Rest peacefully my wolf. I love you Spike.”

Coronation Street co-stars support Millie Gibson through grief

Following on from Millie’s sad announcement, some of the star’s former Corrie colleagues have taken to the comments section to let her know that she’s in their thoughts at the difficult time.

Abi Webster star Sally Carman shared: “I’m so sorry lovely,” along with a yellow heart emoji.

Georgia Taylor commented: “Oh darling I’m heartbroken for you. What a beauty he was. Love you xxx”

Kel Allen, who played Millie’s on-screen mum Laura Neelan, wrote: “Awhh I’m so sorry my love. My heart breaks for what you’re going through. The hardest part is having to say goodbye to your whole world and losing a part of the family. Sending soooo much love, light and healing to you and the fam right now with the biggest squeezes. Rest in peace Spike.”

Coronation Street makeup artist, Gillian Walsh also added: “So sorry for your loss.”

Sending lots of love to Millie!

