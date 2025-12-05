Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent shares heartfelt reflections on coping with major family loss

Brooke Vincent, best known for her role as Sophie Webster on Coronation Street, has spoken candidly about navigating grief.

The actress lost her beloved grandmother Joan in October 2024, and Brooke has now shared just how deeply it affected her.

Reflecting on the experience, she described the shock and pain as feeling like ‘a punch straight to the gut,’ capturing the raw impact of losing someone so close.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent shares grief for nana Joan

Speaking recently on the Live, Laugh, Luke podcast, Brooke shared her experience with grief and how she’s still processing the death of her beloved ‘nana’ a year on from her passing.

She said: “I feel I’m at a stage where I can talk without feeling like someone’s punched me in the throat.

“For a long time I felt like someone was punching me in the throat whenever I spoke about it. It comes on to you at the most random times. I struggle with it.

“My nana, she probably would be proud, but I don’t feel like I’m taking her proudness from you. I think when you lose somebody who is that close to you, you just feel [like] ‘[bleep] everything else’ because nothing will hurt me as much as this.”

The actress went on to explain that caring for her children kept her moving each day, but the moment the house fell quiet, the emotions hit hard and she’d break down in private.

Brooke Vincent’s touching tribute to late family member

Last year, Brooke Vincent shared the heartbreaking news of her ‘iconic’ grandmother Joan’s passing in an emotional social media post, honouring her with a heartfelt tribute.

Sharing a photo of both herself and Joan together on Instagram, Brooke said: “On October 5th our families whole world was turned upside down, as we lost our beautiful, amazing, ICONIC Nana Joan. Yesterday we laid her to rest with a service that was full to the brim of people that loved and cared for her.

“I thought by now I would have the words to explain what this loss means to me but the truth is I don’t think I will ever, my nanas passing has left our family feeling completely devastated and truly lost. Thank you to everybody who has reached out over the past unsettling month, your love and kind words haven’t gone unnoticed.”

She then continued: “Nana. I couldn’t tell you anymore how much I loved you, I find comfort in knowing you always knew that me and my boys were the luckiest to have you. Now I’m glad of the 96 videos I have of you and our happy times!

“I know how many people on here loved and adored my nana and our videos! She always loved being ‘recognised.’ Thank you for loving her as much as we all did. I love you Nana. I will forever miss you.”

