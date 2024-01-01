Coronation Street spoilers for tonight’s episode (Monday, January 1) have revealed the New Year looking just as dramatic as the old one in Weatherfield!

Two unexpected returns shake things up as Damon Hay comes back to the cobbles with a warning for Adam Barlow, and Bethany Platt swans in, ready to take on Coronation Street.

Read on to find out all about the drama in Coronation Street spoilers.

Sarah and Adam are both hopeful for a new start in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Damon’s back!

After another panic attack, poor Adam is shaken but with support from estranged wife Sarah, he’s soon feeling better.

She suggests they meet for a drink and Adam’s hopeful this could mean a new start for the pair.

And it does look good, as Sarah’s determined to help him. In the pub, she googles panic attacks and promises Adam she’s going to be by his side as he tackles his anxiety – they’ll do it together.

Cute!

But as they head back outside and part company with a hug, neither of them notice the man watching them from across the street.

It’s Damon!

Adam heads for his office, but a man follows him in a van.

And he soon finds himself tied up in the back of the van. Can he get out of this one?!

Damon is watching Adam and Sarah from across the street (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s back!

It’s been a while but Bethany Platt is back in Weatherfield this new year! But not everyone is pleased to see her.

Daisy is humiliated when she clocks Bethany and realises Daniel already seems to be moving on with his old flame.

But Sarah – Bethany’s mum – is over the moon to see her daughter when Bethany turns up at her flat. Aww!

Sarah can’t believe it when Bethany turns up! (Credit: ITV)

Shock revelations!

Bethany’s gran, Gail, is also thrilled to see her and suggests they all go for a family lunch at Speed Daal to celebrate.

As the Platts head off, they’re spotted by Daisy and Jenny. Daisy points Bethany out to Jenny.

And Jenny reveals to the shocked Platts that Bethany slept with Daniel last night.

Gail, David and Sarah are stunned. But has Jenny got the wrong end of the stick?

Sarah is delighted to see Bethany (Credit: ITV)

Baileys at war in Coronation Street spoilers

Ed’s made the decision to sell the builder’s yard to clear his debts but he admits to Dee-Dee that he’s going to be sad to lose it. He assures his concerned daughter that he’s doing the right thing and he’s off to a gambling addiction support meeting later.

Dee-Dee thinks it’s time her dad moves back home. Michael totally disagrees! (Credit: ITV)

Later, Dee-Dee calls at the house and suggests it’s time Ed moves back in.

But Michael’s still furious with his dad and he refuses to entertain the idea.

Sarge realises something has to be done. But what’s he thinking?

Michael is still furious with his dad (Credit: ITV)

What’s Summer up to?

Meanwhile, Summer raises the suspicion of her two dads, Billy and Paul, when they watch her frantically – and furtively – typing out a message.

When she announces she has something to do and is popping out for a couple of hours, they’re even more intrigued.

Where is she off to?

Back to the bar!

Elsewhere Daisy and Jenny are delighted to find out that Waterford’s have given them permission to move back into the Rovers while the sale is going through.

In need of a distraction from her disastrous love life, Daisy starts coming up with ideas for the new-look pub.

Back to work

Shona’s relieved when she finally manages to persuade Lauren to come back to work at Roy’s Rolls.

Will she get to the bottom of the troubled teen’s odd behaviour?

