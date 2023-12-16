Unnamed BBC soap star ‘accused of sexual harassment’ amid claims ‘up to five complaints’ made

A BBC soap star has been accused of sexual harassment “on and around set”, a news report claims.

According to The Sun, a Scottish actor is subject to a probe by BBC executives over multiple counts of misconduct from alleged incidents earlier this year.

Furthermore, the tabloid reports the soap favourite hasn’t filmed new scenes since the claims were made.

Scottish soap actor is reportedly facing multiple allegations concerning misconduct (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s been kept in-house until now’

The Sun quotes an unidentified source close to the soap as saying the actor hasn’t been involved in production for several months.

The insider alleged: “This has been the talk of the steamie [Scottish slang meaning ‘wash house’] but it’s been kept in-house until now.

“He wasn’t involved in the filming of the new run of episodes. He last shot scenes before the summer.

“It would be wrong to say he’s been suspended. He hasn’t filmed anything since the allegations but this has been his own decision.”

A view of BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, central London (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Up to five incidents’

Furthermore, it is reported the claims are being dealt with BBC bosses who will “thoroughly investigate” any allegations.

The insider also told The Sun “up to five incidents” may have been complained about.

It is also suggested police are not involved by the source. Instead, the harassment claims are said to being dealt with internally.

Additionally, the source states the actor accused of the allegations has not been found guilty of anything.

BBC reacts to soap star allegations

A BBC Scotland spokesperson told The Sun “robust processes” are in place to deal with sexual harassment complaints.

They stated: “We can’t comment on any individuals but we take allegations of this nature very seriously and the BBC has robust processes in place to thoroughly investigate them.”

