As EastEnders confirms Tracey the Barmaid spin-off, here’s everything you need to know about the long-running soap character

Tracey the Barmaid is one of the longest-serving characters on EastEnders. She has been a recurring character on the BBC soap since its very first episode in 1985 – becoming a Walford institution, reliably pouring the pints come rain, shine and soap scandal.

To celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary, Tracey features in a new five-part spin-off, directed by a host of new talent. The BBC Studios Drama Productions scheme offers the EastEnders Multi-Camera Course, giving first time directors a shot at directing an ongoing drama.

The series, titled Tracey: A Day in the Life features appearances from characters like Ian Beale, Linda Carter and Elaine Knight. It follows the planning of Tracey’s sixtieth birthday party – shedding light on her private life, friends and family.

But how much do we really know about Tracey the EastEnders barmaid?

How long has Tracey been on EastEnders?

Tracey first began working on Bridge Street Market prior to 1985, owning the flower stall. In 1989, she took on a bartending job at The Queen Victoria – where she still works today.

As one of Walford’s core traders, she still owns the stall, but hires others – including Jean Slater – to work on it for her while she’s tending bar. In her time on Albert Square, she has also worked at The Albert and the chippy.

Life has had its ups and downs for Tracey, who has been fired several times by its constantly rotating line-up of landlords and landladies. This includes Mick Carter, who tried to get rid in the hope of making The Vic an entirely family-run boozer. However, she always finds her way back in the end.

Although she is rarely featured prominently on the soap, Tracey is usually there in the background. She once revealing to Sean Slater that she reason she rarely ‘opens up’ is because the Mitchells are all ‘stark raving mad.’

Does Tracey have a family?

Tracey had a one-night stand with Dennis Rickman when he arrived on the Square in 2023 – and was left embarrassed when he publicly returned her underwear to her over the bar.

In 2020, she revealed to Mo Harris that she also had slept with unlikely lothario Phil Mitchell. This has largely been swept under the carpet – until 2022, when she described their fling as ‘the best sex I’ve ever had.’

On second thoughts, maybe we preferred quiet Tracey.

Other, less gross, lines of dialogue over the year have hinted that she has had 2 divorces and a cancer scare.

It was also revealed that Tracey has a son named Tom. He appears in the miniseries, making his soap debut. She also has grandchildren. Among Tracey’s friends are the other market traders, who feature heavily alongside Tracey in the special episodes.

Who plays Tracey on EastEnders?

Tracey is played by actor Jane Slaughter, 63. She is has appeared in 1428 episodes of EastEnders, not counting spin-offs (including the Children In Need special The Ghosts of Ian Beale) and the Doctor Who episode Dimensions in Time, in which she also played Tracey.

Outside of EastEnders, Jane appeared on the 1981 episode The History Man and TV Movie adaptation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. She hasn’t done much since scoring the role of Tracey in 1985 but then, with her place behind the bar in Walford all but assured, why would she need to?

