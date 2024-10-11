9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Joel’s body is found, police draw up their suspects and Sam gets hurt

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Weatherfield is on edge as two lads spot a body floating in the water, with police identifying it as Joel’s.

Elsewhere, Sam cooks up a scheme which leaves him hurt in the hospital. Rowan is also set to strike again…

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

The police learn that a body has been found in the canal (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Joel’s body is found

The week starts with Joel’s investigation in full swing. Craig and Kit sit down and watch the CCTV from a train station car park.

Both are shocked to see Joel and then his dad around a locker. Following the lead, Kit interviews Gus in a desperate attempt to reveal the truth.

Later on, three lads are passing by the river and see a body floating in the water. Police believe the body to be Joel’s.

Kit steals himself to break the news to Dee-Dee and Lauren at the hospital, while Lisa breaks the news to people in the Rovers.

Meanwhile, coroners undergo a shocking post mortem, which reveals he was already dead before he was chucked into the river.

The potential suicide has now switched to a murder investigation. Police draw up their suspects…

Mason gets caught red handed (Credit: ITV)

2. The suspects are lined up

Could it be Lauren? Could it be Mason? Police are investigating all lines…

Kit first questions Lauren and asks where she was on September 27, the night of Joel’s death.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee reveals to Ed and Ronnie that Joel was murdered…

More details of the post mortem are revealed, which say that Joel died from two blows to the head with a heavy weapon, most likely a crowbar.

While on the cobbles, DS Swain learns from Yasmeen that she threw Mason out because he had a crowbar, something which puts him as a main suspect.

Ever the protective mother, Lisa tells Betsy to stay away from Mason, which only leaves her intrigued.

Betsy warns Mason that the police are onto him. Hearing her warning, Mason disposes of the crowbar in a bin behind the factory.

However, it doesn’t go smoothly as he is caught in the act by Kit.

Things are rocky at Speed Daal… (Credit: ITV)

3. Stu threatens to leave

Speed Daal’s finest are once again at loggerheads. The reason? No surprises – it’s Mason.

Stu grows angry with Yasmeen after she reveals a social worker has found alternative accommodation for Mason. She feels it’s time for Mason to move on.

He disagrees. A furious Stu tells Yasmeen he is thinking of moving – not just out, but to Germany.

Stu claims he wants to be with Eliza and Dom and away from Weatherfield.

How will Yasmeen react?

Daniel tries to convince Bethany he’s there for her (Credit: ITV)

4. Bethany’s plight

Still in despair and trying to patch things up, Daniel explains to Sarah how Bethany has got it into her head that he won’t want to be with her as she now has a stoma bag.

Daniel emphasises this means nothing to him, but it doesn’t seem to be getting through to an insecure Bethany.

However, the next action is… questionable.

Later, Jenny tells Daisy that she bumped into Daniel and recounted his relationship struggles.

This makes her determined and Daisy sets off to the hospital, to put Bethany straight…

Gail puts the house up for sale (Credit: ITV)

5. The Platts’ finances

Bethany’s medical flight was no small purchase. Gail is still adamant about selling the house.

However, David is still on edge and has been carefully going over his finances to see if he can buy the house.

He feels particularly mistrusting after Jesse offers to lend a hand and reveals he’s taking Gail on a trip to Whitby. Could there be an ulterior motive?

The younger Platts think so. Sarah and David take a moment to discuss his supposedly ‘strange’ behaviour. However, the conversation is cut by the arrival of an estate agent putting up a “for sale” sign. David reacts expectedly…

Jesse, unaware to their suspicions, tells Gail he wants to get to know her kids. He treats David, Sarah and Nick to lunch in the Rovers.

There, the kids quiz him on his finances and he admits he’s awaiting some cash after he sold his home.

Elsewhere, Sarah accuses Adam of stealing Damon’s money from the lock-up. Adam assures her he had nothing to do with it, nor did Daniel and the most likely suspect is Damon’s cousin who went to ‘check’ on it.

At the lunch, David advises Sarah to forget about Damon’s missing money, but she’s not done yet.

Adam stirs the pot as he says Jesse may have overheard her and David discussing the missing money and Sarah becomes adamant that Jesse took it. She follows Jesse after he has to leave early.

What could she find?

Sam gets injured (Credit: ITV)

6. Rowan’s interference

Leanne, although still reeling from Nick and Toyah’s divorce, starts focussing her attention on sorting out the family.

She tells Toyah that both of them should move out of the flat to leave time for Nick and Sam. Leanne reveals she has rented the flat above the salon, but Toyah will have to find her own place. Rightly so…

At the Bistro, Nick gets a concerning call revealing that Rowan is pleading not guilty. He divulges this to David, and adds the family will have to go to trial against Rowan.

Trying to take his mind of things, Nick flirts with a customer, but doesn’t realise Sam is watching.

Sam takes matters into his own hands and tells the customer his dad is engaged and not available.

In an attempt to reignite Nick and Leanne’s love, Sam prepares a romantic meal at the flat.

However, disaster strikes when he uses a sharp knife to try and open some oysters.

Sam calls on Asha at No.7, who takes him to the hospital where Nick is called out.

Hope falls ill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 7. Hope’s vapes

Hope tells Tyrone she is too ill to go to school. The youngster is still using vapes, despite promising her parents she’d cut them out.

Tyrone reckons Hope’s brought it on herself by vaping, and encourages a hospital visit.

Dr Gaddas confirms that Hope has a chest infection and her vaping will certainly have played a part.

Is this the wake up call she needs to put down the vapes?

Frankie’s due to be discharged next month (Credit: ITV)

8. Family worries

Gemma confides in Chesney that she doesn’t want Joseph to go on his school skiing trip in case he gets hurt and passes away, like Paul.

Ches comforts her and Joseph later reveals he doesn’t want Gemma to feel stressed on his behalf and would rather not go. Will this sort things, or cause a riff?

Elsewhere, Lauren is left delighted after the doctors say Frankie is ready to go home next month. Her friends rally around her, with Bobby taking a particularly strong stand.

He tells Max that he still has strong feelings for Lauren and wants to be with her.

However, he learns that Lauren slept on Max’s couch the other night and they start to act shifty around him.

Could something be going on?

Ronnie and Ed face police questioning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 9. Ronnie’s surprise

Debbie works behind the scenes to arrange a surprise party for Ronnie to make his birthday.

He’s happy, but his mood is quickly squished when Kit and a colleague arrive to question him and Ed.

Ronnie insists he was home alone the night Joel went missing, while Ed claims he was at No.3 with Dee-Dee and Michael.

In an attempt to get the heat off their backs, Ronnie says he last used the satnav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of his flat ages ago.

At the party, Michael reveals they actually drove to Joel’s flat in his car that time and an unimpressed Debbie realises Ronnie lied to her.

Could this be a clue to Joel’s killer?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!