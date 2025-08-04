8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla proposes, and Aadi is questioned

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla plans to propose to Lisa by getting Glenda involved in her plan.

Elsewhere, Aadi is questioned by the police after Amy reciprocates his feelings.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers next week.

Aadi’s questioned by the police in Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Aadi and Amy reciprocate feelings

Amy finds Aadi feeling sorry for himself on a bench and assures him that he’s a good guy who never meant to hurt Lauren.

Aadi then tells Amy that he wants to be more than friends as Amy reciprocates with a kiss.

2. Aadi is questioned

But, their happy bubble is soon destroyed when Jess arrives and tells Aadi that she’s taking him in for questioning.

With Dev and Aadi Alahan not on the best of terms, Dev then agrees to stay behind and patch things up while encouraging Bernie to attend their honeymoon alone.

George’s date is more interested in his sister

3. George dates Samantha

George tells Glenda that he’s got a date with a woman named Samantha.

Glenda and Samantha recognise each other from primary school, with George feeling like a third wheel…

Gary’s dark side is back

4. Theo trashes the place

Theo trashes the builder’s yard in anger after Todd shows him that Theo and his family have been used in one of his ‘traditional family values’ promotions. Gary then surveys the mess at the yard.

5. Gary wants revenge

Theo then begs Gary Windass to stay away from Noah as it could affect him staying in contact with his kids. Gary won’t be stopped though and heads off to search for him.

Maria then sees on her live tracker that Gary is at the community centre and is baffled, setting out to see what he’s up to.

Carla plans to propose in Coronation Street spoilers next week

6. Carla plans to surprise Lisa

Carla and Lisa go to a life drawing class but it’s interrupted by Betsy drama. Betsy fesses up to accidentally printing the wrong logo on a batch of vest tops she’s been working on…

Back at home, Carla lets Ryan in on the secret that she’s going to propose to Lisa. She then waits for an engagement rings to come in the post, raising suspicions from Lisa.

At the Rovers, Carla invites Lisa over for a drink and asks Glenda to slip the engagement ring in Lisa’s glass of champagne.

But, will the proposal be successful?

Steve wants a cut in Coronation Street spoilers next week

7. Steve stands up for himself

Steve tells Tracy that he wants a share of Prestons Petals. He then packs his bags and says that he’s moving out until the divorce is finalised as he’s fed up of the family fighting.

Tyrone then agrees for Steve to move in with Cassie, much to Fiz’s annoyance…

Drama at the garage

8. Tyrone’s pic causes a stir

Steve McDonald settles into the house and promises to look after Dorin, while Cassie teases Tyrone over Hope’s picture of his bum.

Abi panics when Kevin asks to see the picture, with Abi encouraging Tyrone to give Hope her phone back. Tyrone agrees so long as Hope deletes the picture.

Abi then panics when Hope reveals her plan to post the picture on social media anyway, and tells Carl to grab the phone before Hope gets it.

Meanwhile, Steve panics when Dorin disappears. He fears he’s climbed into an old fridge that has been taken away… But, where’s Dorin?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

