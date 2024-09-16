7 Coronation Street characters raising the flag for strong Weatherfield women right now

For quite some time, strong Coronation Street women felt pushed to one side with fans noting that not enough strong, female characters were being put into the spotlight.

However, Corrie has recently proved that strong women are very much at the front and centre in current storylines.

Here’s seven Weatherfield women who deserve to be praised for their strength and determination right now!

Dee-Dee is determined to bring Joel down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street strong women: Dee-Dee Bailey

We wouldn’t have blamed Dee-Dee Bailey if she decided to sit in a corner and sob her eyes out after discovering Joel’s betrayal.

But, no, instead Dee-Dee made it her mission to stop Joel from ever hurting another young woman again.

Dee-Dee teaming up with Lauren and Lisa Swain to get the evidence she needs to bring Joel down for good has more than demonstrated just how strong of a character she is. As a confident solicitor, Dee-Dee won’t let Joel get away with what he’s done! And, we love her for it!

Lisa Swain is an inspiration to all (Credit: ITV)

DS Lisa Swain

DS Lisa Swain has a lot on her plate. She’s a single mum trying to parent a rebellious teenager as well as attempting to solve basically every crime in Weatherfield almost single-handedly.

Added to this, she’s grieving the loss of her partner Becky. Yet, Lisa always approaches everything with a brave face, determined to do everything she can to make the world a better place for her daughter Betsy to live in.

DS Swain is definitely an inspirational figure and has so much strength, becoming quite the icon amongst the LGBTQ+ community and Corrie fans as a whole – and rightly so!

Nobody messes with Carla! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street strong women: Carla Connor

It’s safe to say that nobody messes with Carla Connor and gets away with it! Carla’s been through a lot in her life and for every battle she’s faced, she’s come out the other side of it with even more grit and resilience.

Recently, Carla took on Joel Deering and outed him as ‘the woman-beater’ who hurt Lauren – in front of everyone at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Being somebody who stands up for what she believes in, nobody silences Carla Connor. And, we honestly wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lauren found the courage to speak out (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Bolton

Lauren’s had a lot to deal with this year. She was almost beaten to death by Joel and then fell pregnant with his baby.

Upon her return after her disappearance, Lauren found the courage to speak out about what Joel did to her. She’s desperate to care for her premature baby, never leaving Frankie’s side since Joel secretly fed her abortion pills which brought on early labour.

Lauren’s a really courageous young woman who has made it clear that she won’t let Joel win.

Amy helped take down the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street strong women: Amy Barlow

Amy recently opened up about her past trauma during an Institute upload session, reflecting on Aaron’s rape.

Since then, Amy’s gone from strength to strength, studying at Uni whilst also running the flower shop.

Despite giving the Institute £40k, it was Amy’s determination to get her money back that ultimately helped bring Rowan down.

Bernie’s just lost her son (Credit: ITV)

Bernie Winter

Bernie’s currently grieving the loss of her son, Paul, after he recently lost his life to MND.

Through Paul’s MND journey, Bernie always tried to do everything she could to care for him whilst making sure the rest of her family was also looked after.

Even though she may not be Kit’s favourite person, she’s always tried to make ends meet and do right by her loved ones. And, even whilst grieving, Bernie still shows strength after having gone through so much tragedy.

Abi is a determined woman (Credit: ITV)

Abi Webster

When Abi lost her son Seb at the hands of Corey Brent, her whole world was turned upside down.

Since then, Abi’s always defended Seb’s name. This year, she fell victim to deep-fake videos of her, soon confronting Corey’s dad, Stefan Brent, over them.

It was thanks to Abi, that a football documentary praising Corey was taken down, proving that Abi will always continue to fight to defend her late son and the rest of her family.

