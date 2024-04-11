11 EastEnders spoilers for next week including Yolande attacked, George in despair and Jay to be a dad

EastEnders spoilers for next week include Yolande sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton, George hitting rock bottom and Jay getting shock baby news.

These 11 huge EastEnders spoilers reveal all about what’s to come.

Yolande is thrilled to have Patrick back (Credit: BBC)

1. Patrick’s back

As Yolande and Pastor Clayton throw themselves into organising the fundraiser, Patrick arrives home. Yolande is thrilled to have him back.

However, Pastor Clayton is irritated that he is not the centre of Yolande’s attention anymore.

Patrick is surprised to find out everything that has been going on in his absence – including Denise and Jack’s split and her living at Phil’s. Denise begs Yolande to keep her hospital stay a secret, but Patrick can sense something is up.

Denise is desperate to hide her secret (Credit: BBC)

2. Patrick grows jealous

Patrick wants to know why Denise isn’t upset over Jack’s cheating. So he arranges a family meal to catch up, and busy Yolande agrees to spare some time to come too.

But when Pastor Clayton turns up she invites him to join them. It quickly becomes clear the cleric knows more about his family than Patrick does and he gets jealous.

Pastor Clayton hurts Yolande next week (Credit: BBC)

3. Yolande sexually assaulted

On the day of the fundraiser, Pastor Clayton’s wife, Stella, makes nasty comments to Yolande, stressing her out. Meanwhile, Patrick isn’t happy to see the pastor and Yolande alone together. It leads to a huge row and Yolande tells Patrick not to come to the event.

Before the charity do starts, Yolande and Pastor Clayton are alone in the kitchen together and he then sexually assaults her.

Elaine can see Yolande’s been traumatised, but will she open up? (Credit: BBC)

4. Yolande confides in Elaine

Devastated after the attack, Yolande seeks solace in the laundrette where she breaks down in tears. Elaine finds her and Yolande confides what has happened. But will Yolande tell Patrick or the police?

Jay’s going to be a dad! (Credit: BBC)

5. Nadine drops a bombshell on Jay

Jay is surprised to get a voice note from Nadine asking to see him urgently. He doesn’t reply, but confides in Gina who advises him to find out what Nadine wants.

Jay eventually meets her and she drops the bombshell she’s pregnant with his baby. He can’t believe it and rushes off, but the next day she confronts him again. Nadine explains why she didn’t tell him sooner.

Meanwhile, Gina urges Jay to be honest with his family, so he gathers Billy, Honey and Callum together to tell them. How will they react?

6. George struggles with his grief in EastEnders spoilers

Bracing himself, George calls his son, Junior, with family news. But he gets voicemail and is disappointed.

Meanwhile, Eddie calls George and asks to meet to discuss Gloria. They have a furious row and George is sent deeper into despair.

George won’t listen to reason (Credit: BBC)

7. George knocked out

Unable to cope with his rage, George heads out to the underground boxing club. Concerned Phil tries to stop him, but George won’t listen. Despite Phil urging him not to fight, George takes to the ring and is knocked out cold.

After spending the night on Phil’s sofa, George lies to Elaine, Anna and Gina he was jumped by some thugs.

Cindy is George’s shoulder to cry on (Credit: BBC)

8. Cindy wants to help George

George tries again to make headway with Eddie, but another knockback sends him spiralling. He therefore heads straight back to the boxing club.

Elaine decides not to follow him to give him some space, but Cindy is desperately worried. She makes Phil reveal where George is and the pair head to the club to find George being refused entry.

Cindy takes him back to the Boxing Den to talk, but can she get through to him?

9. The Six push ahead in EastEnders spoilers

Johnny, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Stacey meet. They discuss how to make their plan watertight.

Meanwhile, Jean is comforting Jade who is struggling to understand everything Dean has done.

10. Lauren pressures Whitney

Lauren is determined to make Whitney see sense and take Britney back to Milton Keynes. But Whit ignores her and instead plans to get Britney enrolled at Walford High.

As Whitney’s lies spiral even bigger, Lauren is furious. The two friends fallout, but will Zack discover the truth?

Cindy hasn’t been there for her children, but can she make it right now? (Credit: BBC)

11. Remembering Lucy in EastEnders spoilers

Peter and Ian bring friends and family together to remember Lucy the day before the 10th anniversary of her death.

Cindy finds it hard and she misremembers things. It makes her realise just how much of her daughter’s life she missed. She slips out to find George, but will he give her the comfort she craves?

