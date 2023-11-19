The Princess of Wales delights fans by announcing the return of Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales has delighted royal fans by announcing that Together at Christmas will make a return this festive season.

The royal carol service, held at Westminster Abbey and televised on the night before Christmas, will take place for the third time this year.

Last year’s service was in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who of course sadly passed away last September. It featured performances from famous faces such as Craig David, Alfie Boe and Melanie C. There were also readings from The Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville.

Westminster Abbey looked gorgeous last Christmas! (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate hosted the event and attended with husband Prince William and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They were of course joined by the King and Queen Consort, as well as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the Wessexes and other royals.

Will Prince Louis make an appearance this year!? We do hope so.

Princess of Wales announcement

In a tweet posted to the official Kensington Royal Twitter account late last night (November 18), a stunning snap of Kate in a Christmas jumper accompanied the message: “A very special Carol Service, coming soon. Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

They went on to explain: “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK. We can’t wait for you to join us too – tune in on @ITV, Christmas Eve.”

Fans were absolutely delighted by the news, with one saying: “I knew you had a big heart!”

“Very excited! Last year was such a warm and lovely event!” shared another. Someone else added: “This is truly the best news I’ve heard today. So looking forward to this wonderful event.”

“How incredible, one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said a fourth commenter.

The Princess is passionate about the early years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Together at Christmas 2023

The event will be filmed on Friday December 8 ready to be televised on Christmas Eve for all to watch at home.

This year it will join forces with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

According to the Royal Foundation‘s website, the service will be “combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none”. As well as classic Christmas carols from the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir, there will also be musical performances from star guests including Freya Ridings, James Bay, Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jacob Collier.

Alongside the royal attendees, the Abbey will also open its doors to selected midwives, nursery teachers and other childcare workers.

In addition to the Westminster Abbey Service, 12 Together at Christmas carol services will be also take place in communities across the UK.

The service will air as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Read More: Prince William reveals Kate’s ‘naughty sense of humour’ is was what drew him to her

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.