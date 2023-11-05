Prince William once explained what first attracted him to his wife Kate Middleton when they first met in university. In a resurfaced ITV interview from 2010, the Prince revealed what it was that initially drew him to Kate.

The pair met at University, studying together at St. Andrews. They both studied History of Art together before William swapped to Geography. However, the bond was formed, and they remained friends for a year before dating.

And now, in a resurfaced interview with ITV News, Prince William and Kate have described the early days of their relationship… including what first attracted William to ‘naughty’ Kate.

In a 2010 interview with Prince William and Kate, he describes the early days of their relationship (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Prince William reveals early days of relationship to Kate

In the resurfaced 2010 interview footage, Prince William described his initial meeting with Kate.

“We obviously met at university – at St Andrew’s, we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed,” William told presenter Tom Bradby.

He continued: “We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.”

The Prince loved Kate’s sense of humour (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Prince of Wales reveals wife’s ‘naughty’ sense of humour

As the interview progressed, the Prince revealed what had first attracted him to Kate.

“She’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened,” he said.

As for Kate, she revealed how she “went bright red when I first met you, and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.”

He went on to say that he “knew there was something very special” about Kate, clarifying that “there was possibly something I wanted to explore there.”

The pair tied the knot in 2011, and have since welcomed three children to the family: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

