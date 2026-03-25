‘Reason’ Queen Camilla skipped Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Queen Camilla missed out on a major royal moment in 2018 — Princess Eugenie’s magical royal wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

In October 2018, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in front of hundreds of guests. However, Queen Camilla was nowhere to be seen.

So, why did she miss the big day?

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Camilla had other plans (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Queen Camilla missed Princess Eugenie’s huge royal wedding day

At the time, the then-Duchess of Cornwall was not among the guests gathered in Windsor to celebrate Eugenie and Jack’s wedding.

Instead, Queen Camilla carried out royal duties elsewhere, leaving King Charles to attend the celebrations on his own.

She had a longstanding commitment in Scotland, where she attended a school harvest festival. As a result, she was around ten hours away from Windsor on the day of the ceremony.

Although some reports suggested she chose not to attend due to personal reasons, it is widely believed that duty came first. Camilla has often been described as dedicated to her schedule, and she was not willing to cancel an official engagement.

That said, speculation about family tensions has continued to circulate.

Much of this centres on her reported relationship with Prince Andrew, Eugenie’s father. According to royal author Angela Levin, Camilla felt Andrew “could have done more” to support her relationship with Charles when it first became public.

In her book Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort, Levin also claimed Andrew did not approve of their union. One source alleged: “His behaviour became very, very negative and extremely unpleasant on not getting his way.”

There were even suggestions that Andrew viewed Camilla as “insufficiently aristocratic and that she was not to be trusted.”

While these claims remain unconfirmed, they have fuelled theories about why she was absent. Even so, there is no solid proof that this influenced her decision.

Bridal Party Depart From St George’s Chapel

Pictured: jack brooksbank,princess eugenie

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have influenced Queen Camilla’s decision to miss Princess Eugenie’s big day

Despite the rumours, Princess Eugenie still enjoyed a memorable celebration surrounded by family and friends.

However, some observers believe Andrew’s alleged views may have contributed to the situation, even if only indirectly.

The wedding took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same venue where Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle just five months earlier.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York arrive at Windsor Castle

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Princess Eugenie’s unforgettable wedding day

The ceremony welcomed around 800 guests, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In addition, several celebrities were in attendance, such as Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams.

The bridal party featured young royals including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, alongside Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice took on the role of maid of honour and delivered a reading from The Great Gatsby.

Eugenie’s bridal look also drew attention. She wore an ivory gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Instead of a traditional veil, she chose the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, loaned by Queen Elizabeth II. The diamond and emerald piece, created by Boucheron in 1919, was paired with matching earrings gifted by Jack.

Reflecting on the moment, Eugenie said: “I’ve never worn a tiara before in my life. It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me. A very proud moment.”

All things considered, although Camilla’s absence did not go unnoticed, the wedding remained a spectacular royal occasion.