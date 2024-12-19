Prince William and Princess Kate will not be attending King Charles’ annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace today (December 19). It comes as the couple have released their Christmas card to the public with a poignant message.

Reports claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales are already in Norfolk for the festive period. Meanwhile, they have shared a glimpse into their own festivities with their young family in the new image.

A royal source claimed that the couple – and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are still expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

Prince William and Princess Kate share Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their digital Christmas card on social media with a moving still image from Princess Catherine’s short film. This is where the Princess had previously shared with fans a reflection on their “incredibly tough” year, since she underwent cancer treatment in the Spring.

The image shows William and Kate beside their children, where they can all be seen beaming at the camera against a backdrop of idyllic countryside.

In the photo, Kate is wearing the patterned Summer dress that is now synonymous with the candid clip that documented her innermost thoughts in wake of her devastating health ordeal.

The digital Christmas card also boasts virtual snow pouring over the scene. Inside the card there is a penned message, wishing those reading a “very Happy Christmas and New Year.” They couple also added in the caption: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

Royal fans have since shared their thoughts. One stated: “An iconic family photo…Love seeing the faces of Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their fun kids.”

Another wrote: “A lovely Christmas card image, captured by Will Warr, of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. May everyone have a joyous Christmas and a happy, healthy 2025.”

A third added: “The Prince and Princess of Wales have a lovely family.”

“Merry Christmas to you all! I love that picture,” chimed in another.

Prince William and Princess Kate miss royal Christmas lunch

Elsewhere, King Charles has been spotted waving to onlookers as he was driven through the palace gates. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were snapped arriving shortly afterwards.

The private luncheon is also said to be attended by the King’s wider family. These members are said to not be part of the celebrations on Christmas Day.

Previously, the King has hosted the occasion at Windsor Castle, but has changed the venue to Buckingham Palace, as favoured by his late mother.

Prince Andrew also reportedly pulled out of attending the event due to his alleged association with a Chinese spy hitting the headlines.

According to claims, both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had been invited to the event. However, Sarah Ferguson is said to have advised Prince Andrew that his attendance may be unwise.

The royal family’s Christmas plans

Elsewhere, other changes may be on the horizon for the royal family as Queen Camilla is also expected to spend some parts of the holidays away from her husband.

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell – speaking on behalf of Spin Genie – Queen Camilla could choose to spend Christmas with her children instead.

“This division of Christmas is becoming more and more obvious,” Paul explained. “Although Camilla will be at Sandringham. While she may well appear on the front steps of the church and walk back to the house and have Christmas lunch, as soon as lunch is over, Camilla is off.

“She goes back to Wiltshire to see her family who are not invited to Sandringham. She wants to see her grandchildren, children and their spouses. It’s a split Christmas for Camilla. Just like it is for many others.”

Paul went on to say of the royal family’s Christmas plans: “The King will be alone with a few friends on Christmas Day afternoon. William and Kate will go back to Amner Hall. And go back to their family unit and have Christmas underneath their roof. Not under the roof of Sandringham. They’re becoming a thoroughly modern royal family and doing things more like we do them.”

Today, around 70 royal family members are expected to gather at the Palace.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

