Police called and arrest made as Buckingham Palace Christmas party spirals ‘out of control’

The Buckingham Palace staff Christmas party took place this week and, according to reports, glasses were thrown, the police were called and an arrest was made.

On Tuesday (December 10), staff enjoyed drinks at the Palace from 4pm. It’s said the event passed without incident.

However, after the drinks at the Palace ended, a group of around 50 people made the nine-minute journey to the local All Bar One for a pre-arranged party.

And it was here that things allegedly got “out of control”.

An investigation is away after drinks for King Charles’ employees turned ‘crazy’ (Credit: Splash News)

Buckingham Palace staff Christmas party ends in arrest

According to The Sun, a staff member was arrested after a fight broke out at the Buckingham Palace staff Christmas party.

It’s claimed police were called to All Bar One on Victoria Street, London, after 9pm.

It’s alleged that a Palace employee, thought to be a housemaid, aimed a punch at the manager of the bar and smashed glasses. Despite security’s attempts to calm her down, she continued to throw glasses, it has been claimed. The 24 year old was reportedly arrested for common assault, criminal damage and for being drunk and disorderly.

A witness claimed: “I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

Another commented: “Someone kicked off outside, was smashing glasses, and then got arrested.”

One insider also commented: “The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police. I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

The Christmas celebrations started at Buckingham Palace before moving to a nearby bar (Credit: Splash News)

Police issue statement

The police confirmed they were called to All Bar One and an arrest was made.

A statement read: “At 21.21hrs on Tuesday, December 10 officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff. Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

“She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”

‘Robust disciplinary process’ will be followed by Palace

Buckingham Palace is also “aware” of the incident, but shut down suggestions it was an “official Palace Christmas party”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident ­outside the workplace involving a ­number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust ­disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

