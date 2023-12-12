Prince Harry wants to ‘come back’ to London for his kids, expert claims

In Prince Harry news, the Duke would like to return to the capital for the sake of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a royal author has claimed.

Appearing on GB News, Angela Levin said that the Duke of Sussex would like a return back into the royal fold because “everything else he’s done has failed”.

She added that he’d return a “changed man”, but would pose a risk to his family.

Royal author Angela suggests that Harry is planning to return to the UK with his children (Credit: GB News)

“I think he is going to be a big danger”

Currently, Harry is fighting against a Home Office ruling over his security protection when he visits the UK. He wants to overturn a ruling that has seen his security status downgraded. The ruling came after he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working royals in 2020.

This is something that Angela said is an indication of his desire to make a return. She went on: “London is his home and he wants his children to be here. They can’t be unless they get top protection. I thought to myself, if he starts doing that, it’s because everything else has failed.

“He wants to come back. He wants to be a member of the Royal Family again. But my goodness, he is a very changed Harry and he’s going to do what he wants.

“The fact that he has no respect for his father, no respect for his birth, I think he is going to be a big danger because he will go into competition with the Royal Family themselves.”

Will Prince Harry come back? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lawyers for Prince Harry calling the Home Office “unfair”

Harry’s lawyers began proceedings last week, arguing against “unfairness” in the Home Office’s decision-making process. The Home Office said that his security is agreed on a case-by-case basis.

But Angela said that giving Harry the security he’s asking for could set a dangerous precedent, telling presenter Nana Akua: “I don’t think he deserves [it]. It’s police with guns. He can get a second-grade one if he wants with no trouble at all.

“But if he wants that, he takes them off the street for people like you and me. They will have to have four of them, three times a day they change.”

“I think that’s really dangerous. I hope that the decision that’s made is that he can have very good protection.”

In 2020, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee – or RAVEC – decided that Harry wouldn’t have the same level of security he did previously by default. However, his lawyers said that he hadn’t been treated the same way as other VIPs.

Harry and Meghan “toxic”, says reporter

Harry and Meghan are “toxic”, says royal reporter Kinsey Schofield (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, reporter Kinsey Schofield said on the channel that Harry and Meghan’s “toxic” nature is to blame for the Duke of Westminster not inviting them to his wedding.

She explained that Harry is struggling with the realisation that he is “the problem” as people from his previous life begin to “snub” him. She said: “This decision is a pretty common sense decision. Drama follows wherever they go. That’s my biggest argument towards Harry and Meghan.

Paraphrasing a Taylor Swift lyric, she added: “When are they going to look in the mirror and say ‘It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me?”

