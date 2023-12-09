King Charles refusing to be ’emotionally blackmailed’ by Prince Harry amid Duke’s continued attacks, royal source claims

King Charles is reportedly unfazed by Prince Harry and his repeated attacks on the royals. He is also reportedly refusing to be “emotionally blackmailed” by his son, a source claims.

The royal family has been rocked recently following the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, which contains several allegations against them.

King Charles standing firm against Prince Harry

Last month saw Omid Scobie – a pal of Harry and Meghan – release a book about the royals titled Endgame.

There was much controversy around the Dutch edition of the book, which erroneously contained the names of two royals who allegedly made comments about Prince Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

The book contains several allegations against the royals. In one section of the novel, Scobie claims Harry pleaded with his father not to evict him from Frogmore cottage.

“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren anymore?” Harry allegedly said to his father.

In a statement read out in court recently, Harry claimed that he doesn’t “feel safe” bringing his kids to the UK without armed protection.

However, the book, or Harry’s comments, don’t seem to have fazed the King much, according to one source.

“The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy,” they told The Sun.

King Charles doing ‘okay’ amid royal racism row

Last month, King Charles was in Dubai, just days after the release of Endgame – and amid the whole royal racism row.

According to reports, members of the royal family were angered by claims made in Scobie’s book. However, King Charles didn’t display any anger in public.

While in Dubai for the COP28 climate change conference, he was all smiles.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked how he was when they met at the conference.

“I’m alright, thank you very much. Just about,” the King replied.

Charles brands Harry ‘that fool’

The source’s claims come not long after it emerged that the King had branded Harry “that fool” following the release of his Netflix documentary.

“At the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing,” Scobie wrote in his book about the release of the Netflix doc.

“[The show] took the wind out of everyone’s sails,’ said one aide,” Scobie continued.

“[Charles] went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticising ‘that fool’,” he then alleged.

