Royal Family member accidentally branded ‘racist’ in Dutch translation of bombshell new book by Sussexes’ pal

The Royal Family face yet more turbulence as thousands of copies of Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, have been pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands after it wrongly accused a member of the Firm of being a racist.

The Dutch translation of Endgame named a Royal in error and that person is not who Meghan Markle initially suggested made racist remarks.

The whole saga stems from the Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 when Meghan and Prince Harry sparked a race row.

The Sussexes claimed that a member of the Royal Family had discussed the colour of their son Archie’s skin while Meghan was pregnant.

Royal mistakenly branded ‘racist’ in new book Endgame

The royal racist has never been named but it’s now been alleged that two members of the household had several conversations which caused concern.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan didn’t name the royal in question. She said: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Meanwhile Harry denied that they had accused anyone of racism and instead used the term “unconscious bias”.

When the Oprah interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Now royal journalist Omid Scobie, who wrote the Sussexes’ biography Finding Freedom, has just released Endgame. He has close connections to the Sussexes and claims to know who the real Royals in question are.

Omid Scobie denies naming them

Speaking to Good Morning, Omid said: “I do know who made the comments about Archie’s skin colour. The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview.

“We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that’s how Meghan felt. Those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative of the family, have that conversation with her.

“And it is why I personally think they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards. Though they may not see eye to eye on it.”

His book has made a number of damning claims about the Royal Family. Omid calls Kate Middleton “cold” and says she had no interest in being friends with her sister-in-law. There are also references to King Charles’ “extravagantly luxurious lifestyle” including claims that he has his shoelaces ironed and insists someone squeezes “exactly one inch” of toothpaste onto his brush at night.

Xander, publishers of the Dutch version, said that sales of the book are “temporarily” on hold and the book has been withdrawn from sale. Their statement read: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

Meanwhile, Omid has denied have anything to do with naming the alleged racists in question.

He said: “I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been no version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

ED have approached Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ reps for a comment.

