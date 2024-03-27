The latest news surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has seen the date they’ll return to the UK reportedly confirmed.

On May 8, a service to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – which Harry founded – will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

And, it’s claimed, that Harry and Meghan are both listed as guests. As well as that, the Duke of Sussex is also scheduled to speak at the event.

Prince Harry is said to be coming back to the UK in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan latest: UK visit ‘scheduled’

The Express claims to have seen an official running order for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

The date and details are apparently being kept “very hush hush”. However, a source claimed: “Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled. But there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC.”

Harry is hoping that they will join him.

The insider added that the service is being seen as a way for Harry and Meghan to start weaving their way back into Britain’s consciousness.

“This event is being seen as a very important part of Harry and Meghan’s rehabilitation. It’s viewed as an important event that is almost on par with what a working royal would undertake. It’s a worthy cause where Harry is the key ambassador. And it will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the royal family and the British people at the same time,” the insider claimed.

Meghan could bring the kids if she decides to come too (Credit: Cover Images)

Archie and Lilibet’s attendance ‘up in the air’

However, whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attend is apparently still “up in the air”.

Of course, the youngsters will only attend if Meghan attends alongside Prince Harry.

The source claimed: “The children’s attendance is still up in the air. They will only visit the UK if their mother decides to attend. Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over.”

Harry’s last visit and family contact

Prince Harry flew over to the UK for a 24-hour visit to see his father King Charles when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry and Meghan released a statement when it was announced that the Princess of Wales is also having treatment for the disease.

However, one royal watcher said that she doesn’t think Harry will meet up with Kate during his UK visit.

Royal author Angela Levin said earlier this week: “I don’t think that Prince William or Catherine will want to see Harry for a very long time. One of the clues that William and Catherine don’t want to see Harry, and certainly not Meghan, is that they were not told about Catherine having cancer.

“They didn’t hear it any earlier than anybody else did when it was. Kate made her extraordinary speech to the nation and to the world really. I think that shows that: One, he can’t be trusted, and two they don’t even want him to. They don’t want to have anything to do with him at the moment.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

